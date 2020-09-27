SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsThe Nest
Search

First Half Observations: Seahawks 23, Cowboys 15

CorbinSmithNFL

While the points on the scoreboard haven't piled up quite as expected due to a variety of critical mistakes, the first half of Sunday's Week 3 tilt between the Seahawks and Cowboys turned into a track meet as expected.

Backed by Russell Wilson's three touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett, Seattle went into the locker room with a 23-15 lead after two bizarre quarters that featured multiple blunders from both teams. This included a late interception thrown by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to Shaquill Griffin that set up Wilson's third scoring toss to Lockett with less than 10 seconds left in the half.

Here are some quick takeaways from the first half of action at CenturyLink Field:

1. An uncharacteristic gaffe by DK Metcalf looms large with two quarters left to play.

Seattle went into the locker room with an eight point lead, but they should be up by 15. Late in the first quarter, Wilson found Metcalf wide open on a vertical route, but the receiver decided to coast into the end zone and did a poor job securing the football, allowing cornerback Trevon Diggs to punch it out from behind for a touchback. The Seahawks came back and forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, but those seven points could come back to bit the home team after intermission.

2. Much to the surprise of many, there's actually been a little bit of defense in this game.

With both the Seahawks and Cowboys dealing with injuries in the secondary and already struggling to slow down opposing passers in recent weeks, few expected there to be many defensive stops. But the two teams actually combined to punt six times and Seattle also took advantage of a botched kick return by Tony Pollard midway through the first quarter to set up a Bryan Mone safety. The late in the half, Griffin undercut Amari Cooper's route and with Prescott being blasted by defensive tackle Jarran Reed, he reeled in his first interception since 2018.

3. Offensive line depth - and pass protection - could both be real problems for both teams after the break.

Both offenses have been moving up and down the field despite a plethora of injuries in the trenches. On just the second drive of the game, the Seahawks lost standout rookie guard Damien Lewis to an ankle injury and he didn't return, while starting left guard Mike Iupati exited late in the half with a knee issue. Jordan Simmons and Jamarco Jones replaced them in the lineup. As for the Cowboys, they were already without tackle Tyron Smith and center Joe Looney left with an ankle injury in the first half. Both teams produced four quarterback hits in the first half, but those numbers could go up in the next two quarters given the attrition in the trenches.

4. Defensively, rookies Jordyn Brooks and Alton Robinson are giving the Seahawks a bit of a lift.

Starting his first NFL game, Brooks produced a pass defensed on the first drive of the game and did a nice job overall in coverage at weakside linebacker. Though he only had one tackle, he's been very active and did a nice job avoiding big mistakes. Up front, Robinson has made his presence felt, including producing his first NFL tackle for loss blowing up CeeDee Lamb on a double reverse. Look for the fifth-round pick to continue to make an impact against two backup tackles in the second half.

5. Russell Wilson is really damn good. Not like you needed me to remind you of that.

Even on a day where Wilson has misfired on some throws he normally would complete and benefited from some serious penalty calls, including a questionable late illegal contact call on the Cowboys to set up his last touchdown to Lockett, he still completed 15 out of 22 passes for 198 yards and now has 12 touchdowns through two and a half games. And if not for Metcalf's mistake, he would have already tied Patrick Mahomes for the most touchdown passes through the first three games in NFL history.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quinton Dunbar Inactive, Tre Flowers Will Start as Seahawks Face High-Powered Cowboys

Set to defend one of the NFL's best offenses, the Seahawks will be short-handed in the secondary without Dunbar, who will miss his 15th game due to injury in three years. Flowers will resume his former role as the starting right cornerback in Dunbar's absence.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Week 3 Predictions

With two high-powered offenses led by standout quarterbacks set to face off, who has the edge when the Cowboys visit the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field?

CorbinSmithNFL

5 Burning Questions: What to Watch as Seahawks, Cowboys Duel in Week 3

Led by two quarterbacks at the top of their game against struggling defenses, the Seahawks and Cowboys look poised to put on a high-scoring show in an appetizing Week 3 matchup at CenturyLink Field.

CorbinSmithNFL

How Much Worse Could Seahawks Pass Rush Be in Week 3 Against Cowboys?

It's hard to believe the Seahawks dismal pass rush could actually find a way to be less productive, but after losing two edge defenders to injured reserve this week and potentially being without a third in Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, the team will be counting on several players who haven't played a down yet this year.

Ty Gonzalez

Seahawks Elevate Shaquem Griffin to Active Roster for Week 3 Battle with Cowboys

Potentially without three of their top pass rushers on Sunday, Griffin should have a chance to contribute on passing downs rushing off the edge and will provide additional insurance at the strongside linebacker position.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Study: Russell Wilson, Brian Schottenheimer, and Seahawks' Offense Thrive at Adaptation

Through two games, the Seahawks have lit up the scoreboard, with Russell Wilson throwing nine touchdowns and the team scoring at least 35 points in both of their victories over the Falcons and Patriots. Analyst Matty Brown breaks down why adjustments in game have proven critical to this success.

Matty F. Brown

With Pass Rush Needing a Spark, Seahawks Must Unleash Alton Robinson

Through two games, while Jamal Adams has excelled at chasing down opposing quarterbacks, the Seahawks haven't been able to generate much pressure with their front four. Given these struggles, it's well past time to give the fifth-round pick an extended look.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks' Pete Carroll Wants Your Help Creating Perfect Coronavirus Mask

After Carroll and the Seahawks drew $350,000 in fines for his neglegance wearing his face mask on the field as mandated by the NFL, the long-time coach hopes a creative fan can pitch a new type of face mask that fits his style.

aryannaprasad

by

gohawks12

COVID-19 Protocols Complicating Efforts for Seahawks, NFL Teams to Replace Injured Players

By all accounts, the NFL has enjoyed fantastic results thus far playing through a pandemic. But if there's something about the league's protocols that has hurt teams as well as prospective free agents, it's been the lengthy window for testing and workouts before players can sign the dotted line.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar, DE Benson Mayowa Questionable to Play vs. Cowboys

Injuries continue to decimate Seattle's edge rushing group, as Mayowa will be a likely game-time decision and Green already has been ruled out. Making matters worse, the possibility of Dunbar being out leaves a struggling secondary in rough shape gearing up for an explosive Dallas offense.

CorbinSmithNFL