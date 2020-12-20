Halftime Observations: Seahawks 13, Washington 3

Along with a swarming Seattle defense stifling backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Washington, Russell Wilson has been kept clean by his offensive line and led three scoring drives to build a 10-point advantage on the road at the half.

Playing one of their best halves on both sides of the football this season, the Seahawks held the Washington Football Team in check defensively and produced three scoring drives to build a 13-3 lead at halftime at FedEx Field.

Completing 11 out of 16 passes, Russell Wilson was efficient in the passing game and threw his 37th touchdown pass of the season late in the half on a 10-yard strike to tight end Jacob Hollister. The star quarterback also rushed for 55 yards, including a 38-yard scamper moments before finding Hollister in the end zone. Defensively, Shaquill Griffin set up that drive with his third interception of the year to thwart a promising drive by Washington late in the second quarter.

Here are three quick takeaways from Landover:

1. Against one of the NFL's best defensive lines, a banged-up Seattle offensive line has done a fantastic job keeping Wilson clean so far.

Washington has produced at least four sacks in four of its past six games and with a defensive line featuring five former first-round picks, there were plenty of concerns about Seattle's ability to pass protect for Wilson this weekend, especially with starting right tackle Brandon Shell sidelined by an ankle injury. But through the first two quarters of play, Wilson has helped himself by getting the ball out of his hands quickly and when the front line has had to protect, they've kept their quarterback upright, surrendering just two quarterback hits in the first two quarters. As a result, the Seahawks were able to sustain three eight-plus play scoring drives without the benefit of any explosive downfield pass plays.

2. Though the pass rush hasn't been great, the Seahawks have turned back several Washington drives thanks to stellar play in the secondary.

With Alex Smith sidelined by a calf injury, Dwayne Haskins earned his first start since early October for Washington and while Seattle only hit him once the entire half, the secondary turned in another outstanding half of football. Filling in for Quinton Dunbar and Tre Flowers at right cornerback, D.J. Reed made an excellent play swatting away a pass in coverage against JD McKissic, while Griffin hauled in a spectacular diving pick off of a deflection by safety Quandre Diggs. If there's one area where the Seahawks have to do better out of the break, it's handling tight end Logan Thomas, who caught eight passes for 64 yards in the first half and came wide open several times against busted coverages.

3. Several milestones were reached by individual Seahawks in the first half, including kicker Jason Myers, who is turning in a Pro Bowl-caliber season.

Kickers and punters often don't receive the attention they deserve when they are playing well and Myers spectacular 2020 season has largely gone unnoticed to this point. But that shouldn't be the case anymore after the veteran nailed a pair of field goals in the first quarter to extend his streak to 31 consecutive field goals made, eclipsing Olindo Mare's previous franchise record. Myers wasn't alone reaching a personal milestone, either. Catching four passes for 34 yards in the first half, Tyler Lockett set a new career-high for receptions (85) that he will have a chance to continue extending over the final three games of the season.