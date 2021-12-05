Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Keys to Victory: How Seahawks Can Beat 49ers in Week 13

    Somehow still barely clinging onto playoff life, Seattle desperately needs a victory at home to snap a three-game losing streak. How can Pete Carroll's squad get back in the win column against surging San Francisco?
    Currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak, Tyler Lockett and the Seahawks will seek their first win in more than a month and clinch a season sweep against Nick Bosa and the red-hot 49ers at Lumen Field in Week 13.

    What must Seattle accomplish to snap San Francisco's three-game winning streak and move up in the NFC standings? Check out my weekly preview as I break down several keys to victory, including stifling rookie standout running back Elijah Mitchell and capitalizing on the 49ers injuries at linebacker in the passing game.

