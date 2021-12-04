Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. 49ers

With six games left to go, the 3-8 Seahawks are more or less out of the playoff picture. But that doesn't mean they're going to go quietly in the night, looking to knock a red-hot 49ers team down a peg or two in their hunt for the postseason.

Here are my five "picks to click" for Seattle as it aims to secure a season sweep of San Francisco.

WR DK Metcalf

Since Russell Wilson returned to the lineup in Week 10, Metcalf has more or less disappeared from the equation. In that time, he's caught eight of 20 targets for just 70 yards and no touchdowns. Earlier this week, Wilson and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron acknowledged the need to get the ball in the 6-foot-4 playmaker's hands, so expect them to do just that.

TE Gerald Everett

Seattle has featured Everett more prominently in its offensive attack, leading to his second touchdown of the year in Monday night's loss to Washington. He would have had an even bigger night if not for a quartet of inaccurate passes from Wilson, but the volume of targets coming his way is an encouraging sign. San Francisco's defense has played well against opposing tight ends, but Everett looks due for a breakout and Sunday might just be the time for him to do so.

LB Jordyn Brooks

Not having to keep up with Deebo Samuel is a massive boon for the Seahawks, but Brooks will still be very active in stopping the 49ers' outside rushing attack and screen game. In three consecutive games, he's either led or been tied for the team-lead in tackles and should have a great opportunity to increase that number to four this Sunday.

S Quandre Diggs

Jimmy Garoppolo has heavily favored the short middle of the field, firing 30 percent of his pass attempts in that area this year, per Sharp Football Stats. That's where he was going when Diggs picked him off in Week 4, and it's likely the high-flying safety will be itching to let history repeat itself. I think it will, as Diggs continues to drive up his price tag for his impending free agency.

S Jamal Adams

Contrary to popular belief, Adams is playing great football right now—in all aspects of his game, particularly the more traditional responsibilities of a strong safety. After reeling in his second pick of the year on Monday, Adams will follow that up with his first sack on a vicious hit of Garoppolo and finish in the top trio of Seahawks defenders in tackles.