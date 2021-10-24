Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Saints

Losers of four of their last five games, the Seahawks desperately need a win against the Saints on Monday night. In five quarters and an overtime period, they've proved more than capable of competing in the absence of Russell Wilson. But will Geno Smith and company finally be able to get the job done this time around?

Here are five "picks to click" for Seattle to do just that.

WR Tyler Lockett

The Saints have the second-best run defense in the NFL and may send cornerback Marshon Lattimore to shadow DK Metcalf, so if the Seahawks are going to find success on offense, Lockett will likely have to be a big part of it. Since his red-hot start to the season in Weeks 1 and 2, Lockett has cooled down to the tune of 15 catches for 147 yards and no touchdowns. He's more or less due for a breakout performance, making him one of the biggest names to watch in Monday night's affair.

TE Gerald Everett

Coming off his first game back following a bout with COVID-19, Everett is rejuvenated and ready to become a bigger part of this offense. He and Smith connected on a big play in Pittsburgh last week, falling just shy of a spectacular touchdown, and should keep that link strong on Monday. New Orleans' defense has yet to allow a touchdown to opposing tight ends, though it's given up 221 yards on 25 catches and could have issues covering a dynamic threat like Everett in the middle of the field.

DTs Poona Ford and Al Woods

Winning in the trenches has to be priority No. 1 for the Seahawks in this game, making Ford and Woods two of the most important players to step on the Lumen Field turf this Monday. The Saints' interior offensive line has struggled this year, so the opportunity is certainly there. Look for Ford to get his first sack of the season and Woods to be a driving force in limiting the damage done by running back Alvin Kamara.

S Quandre Diggs

Jameis Winston and the New Orleans offense are going to force the ball down the field in this game. Both Tre Brown and D.J. Reed will be tested and could have some issues staying step-for-step with the likes of receivers Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris. As such, Diggs is likely to see quite a bit of action on the back end. However, this feels like a great opportunity for him to get his third interception of the season on a poor throw from the inconsistent Winston. In keeping the downfield attack in check and capitalizing on mistakes, Diggs is crucial to a Seattle victory.