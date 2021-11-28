Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team

Losers of five of their last six, the Seahawks were surprisingly optimistic all week long. Instead of wallowing in their recent misery, their focus has been placed on one common goal: running the table, going 7-0 in their final seven games in hopes of sneaking into the postseason amidst a weak NFC wild-card picture.

Seattle's quest will begin on Monday night with a trip to Landover, Maryland. Awaiting its arrival will be the 4-6 Washington Football Team, who've played better than their record would indicate as of late. The last time these two clubs linked up was Week 15 of the 2020 campaign, in which Seattle came away victorious, 20-15.

Will history repeat itself? Here are five "picks to click" for the Seahawks as they look to keep hope alive in this seemingly lost season.

RB DeeJay Dallas

With Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) officially ruled out, Dallas will see an uptick in action versus Washington. Alex Collins (abdomen) was also limited throughout the week of practice but was ultimately not given an injury designation, so it's likely he'll see the bulk of the work out of Seattle's backfield. But since his strong performance in Week 6, Collins has been generally ineffective, whereas Dallas has provided a spark in very limited opportunities. It's time to see what the second-year back out of Miami can do with a greater chance.

WR DK Metcalf

The Seahawks have scored just one touchdown since Russell Wilson returned from finger surgery in Week 10. Naturally, such struggles have resulted in a pair of quiet weeks for Metcalf, who's hurt himself in the process with a few drops. Nevertheless, Washington cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III have been more or less average this year, so the 2020 All-Pro receiver should be able to get back on track in this one. That is, of course, if the offense can shake its recent dysfunction and put forth a respectable effort. Easier said than done.

LB Jordyn Brooks

Though he's had some hiccups along the way, Brooks has been very active over the past few weeks. He's led the team in tackles in each of the last two games, recording a career-high 15 versus the Cardinals last Sunday. He'll likely find himself in the thick of the action again this week, going up against an offense that features several dangerous playmakers in the open field. Don't be surprised to find him atop Seattle's stat sheet once again when the final whistle is blown.

CB D.J. Reed

Last year's win over Washington served as Reed's coming out party, in which he handled Terry McLaurin masterfully. Now, after missing last week with a groin injury, he returns for the rematch under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. McLaurin is well on his way to another season north of 1,000 yards and has developed a strong rapport with Taylor Hienicke, giving him a far better connection than what he had the last time he and Reed squared off. That said, Reed has allowed just three catches on eight targets for 56 yards in his last three games played. Even with his injury, that's hard to bet against right now.

S Jamal Adams

Still in search of his first sack in 2021, Adams is coming off a polarizing game last Sunday. While he made several key plays, his late defensive pass interference call ultimately sealed the Seahawks' seventh loss of the year, capping off a dreadful performance for the defense as a whole. Look for him to find redemption in this one, nabbing that ever-elusive sack and finishing in the top three tacklers for Seattle on the night.