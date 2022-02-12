Seahawk Maven Predicts Super Bowl LVI

Logic says the Rams have the advantage in almost every area heading into this one. But that's the thing: logic does not apply to the 2021 Bengals, who've consistently defied all expectations and reasoning throughout this season. Even after convincing upsets over the AFC's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in consecutive weeks, something about them still feels like they have no business being in Inglewood this Sunday. But that's what makes them incredibly dangerous, going up against a team that has sacrificed countless resources to reach the same point they have. While much of the focus has understandably been placed on the battle in the trenches—particularly between the Rams' defensive line and the Bengals' offensive line—I'm more intrigued by the chess match safety Jessie Bates III and Cincinnati's underrated secondary are set to have against Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. As such, I expect this to be a fairly low-scoring affair—relative to the firepower of these two offenses, of course. And in the end, the fate of Super Bowl LVI won't rest on the arms of Stafford or Joe Burrow, but the leg of rookie kicker Evan McPherson, who will blast his record-setting 15th field goal of the postseason through the uprights to give the Bengals their first NFL championship.