Seahawks at Vikings Week 3 Predictions

The Seahawks and Vikings are practically division rivals at this point, set to play each other in the regular season for the fourth-straight year. The site of the action, however, has changed to a hostile one for a Seattle team looking to avoid a 1-2 start with a pair of real divisional matchups on the horizon. Will Pete Carroll's crew avoid disaster? The Seahawk Maven staff makes their picks.

Dropping their home opener against the Titans in heartbreaking fashion last week, the Seahawks look to rebound against a rather familiar opponent: the Vikings. Having played host in each of the two teams' last three head-to-head matchups, Seattle finally makes its way to Minnesota for its first-ever regular season appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Despite their 0-2 record, the Vikings have only lost their first two games of the season by a combined four points. With a handful of playmakers on offense and a sound defensive unit, they pose quite the threat to a Seahawks team that's had anything but an easy road to kick off 2021.

Still looking for their 100th win together, head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson aim to get their squad back over .500 and extend their record against Minnesota to 8-0, including playoffs. But questions remain about whether or not they can play a full four quarters, particularly on offense.

Will the 12s be a happier bunch than they were last week? Or will Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and company hand the Seahawks their first 1-2 start since 2018? Here are our predictions.

Corbin Smith: Seahawks 38, Vikings 27

If Dalvin Cook (ankle) plays, the Vikings may be able to chew up clock and keep their defense off the field similar to how the Titans did to the Seahawks a week ago. They also have an elite pass rusher in Danielle Hunter ready to feast against a backup right tackle in Jamarco Jones. But this is a bad Minnesota secondary that has struggled giving up chunk plays in the passing game and Wilson will be eager to get rid of the bad taste in his mouth from last week's defeat. DK Metcalf is due for a monster game and will avenge past demons going against Patrick Peterson, catching a pair of touchdowns and posting 120 receiving yards to help lead Seattle to a second road victory.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Seahawks 30, Vikings 17

The Seahawks will score 30 points for the second week in a row, but how they get there will look quite different. After faltering to the tune of just six points in the second half last week, I expect Wilson and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to emphasize a more methodical approach downfield with some explosives still, of course, mixed in to exploit a dreadful Minnesota secondary. By extending drives and eating up clock, Seattle's offense will make up for its Week 2 performance and keep the defense off the field for well more than 23 minutes. Should be a big afternoon for the run game and Chris Carson, who will eclipse 100 yards with ease on his way to a two-touchdown outing. To throw one more prediction out there: Jamal Adams will nab his first interception in a Seahawks uniform.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 26, Vikings 23

The Seahawks are coming off one of their most frustrating losses in the Carroll era and will face a foe they’re all too familiar with. The Vikings sit at 0-2 and have been absolutely torched on the backend of their defense. I expect them to play a lot of cover 2 and dare Wilson to stay in rhythm and beat them underneath—something Wilson can do, but sometimes doesn’t. It’ll be a close game as the receiver trio in Minnesota could wreak havoc on Seattle’s secondary like Tennessee's did last week. I’m taking the Seahawks, but they’ll need to win the turnover battle to get their second road win of 2021.

Nick Lee: Vikings 34, Seahawks 30

I saw some things that really concern me on the Seahawks’ defense last week and the Vikings are a team that can exploit them. Cousins has a bevy of weapons at his disposal. Cook can be just as lethal as Derrick Henry, but he does it differently—he will be a problem if he plays. The Seahawks will need to keep up in what could turn into a shootout. They have the firepower to keep pace but I’m going to give the edge to the home team in their home opener with a dynamic running back.

2021 Prediction Standings

Smith 1-1

Gonzalez 1-1

Patnode 1-1

Lee 1-1