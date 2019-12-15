SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
Game Day
GM Report

Seahawks Overcome Injuries, Use Fast Start to Dispel Panthers

CorbinSmithNFL

Though players continue to drop like flies due to injury, the Seahawks scored touchdowns on their first three offensive to build a comfortable early lead and withstood a late rally to hold on for a 30-24 victory over the Panthers.

With the win, Seattle moved to 7-1 on the road for the first time in franchise history and improved to 11-3 on the season, keeping pace with San Francisco in the rugged NFC West and staying in contention for a first-round bye.

Here are four quick takeaways from the Seahawks’ latest win at Bank of America Stadium.

Russell Wilson was humming out of the gate and dropping dimes, looking like his first half MVP self.

One weekend after the Seahawks scored just three offensive points, Wilson came out on fire, completing 11 out of 14 passes for 192 yards in the first half and dialing up the deep ball on numerous occasions. During the first two quarters, Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett on a 44-yard completion and later found Josh Gordon for a 58-yard strike. Capping off 85 and 80-yard scoring drives, he hit DK Metcalf for a 19-yard score and later found a wide-open Lockett from 16 yards out to extend the lead to 20-7. Though he wasn’t quite as sharp in the second half, Wilson finished 20 for 26 with 286 passing yards and two scores and put the finishing touch on the game with a key third down completion to Lockett at the end of the fourth quarter.

Carrying the ground game, Chris Carson powered through one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.

While Seattle’s run game wasn’t overly effective during the middle quarters as the offense lulled, Carson came out running like a mad man, making a defender miss and bulldozing his way to the goal line before extending the football inside the pylon for a 16-yard touchdown to open scoring. Despite losing several nice runs towards the end of regulation due to holding calls on Duane Brown and D.J. Fluker, Carson still amassed 133 rushing yards on 24 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns. As expected, he feasted against a run defense that ranked 29 in the league entering Week 15. With the outstanding performance, the third year back set a new career-high in rushing yards for a season, besting his 1,151-yard effort in 2018.

Everyone is getting in on the turnover party for the Seahawks.

Entering Sunday’s game, Seattle had created 13 turnovers in the previous four games and Carolina had committed 17 turnovers over their past seven games. Based on those numbers, it shouldn’t be a surprise the Seahawks had a field day against backup quarterback Kyle Allen, coaxing him into three interceptions and several other errant throws. With the Panthers in field goal range late in the first half, Bobby Wagner undercut a throw to Chris Hogan and picked it off, erasing at least three points off the board. In a sloppy sequence of events in the third quarter, K.J. Wright intercepted Allen twice, including one that was tipped at the line of scrimmage by Poona Ford. Rookie Ugo Amadi nearly had his first career pick-six moments later, only for Christian McCaffrey to alertly punch it out before he could secure the catch.

Injuries are becoming a legitimate concern for Seattle’s defense heading into the postseason.

Every NFL team has a bunch of injuries by this time of year, but with Quandre Diggs and Bobby Wagner exiting in the second half with ankle and knee injuries respectively, the Seahawks played nearly half of Sunday’s game missing five defensive starters. While most of the injuries look to be minor in nature, the statuses of Diggs and Wagner remains unknown, Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a core injury that isn’t going to improve, and Ziggy Ansah has been battling multiple injury issues all season. Seattle already has had trouble slowing down opponents at near full strength for much of the year and missing several key players on that side of the ball in the playoffs would spell doom against the NFC’s elite.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Seahawks Pursue CB Janoris Jenkins?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle knows Jenkins well from his previous tenure with the then-St. Louis Rams and could use extra cornerback depth. But is he worth a flier?

Seahawks Believe WR Tyler Lockett Will Make Significant Impact in Final 3 Games

Thomas Hall10

Near non-existent over the last three games as he battled a leg injury and the flu, a fully-healthy Tyler Lockett could bounce back in a big way this Sunday in Carolina.

CorbinSmithNFL

Led by two touchdown passes from Russell Wilson, the Seahawks built a comfortable 20-7 lead over the…

Behind Enemy Lines: Analyzing Seahawks Week 15 Matchup with Panther Maven

CorbinSmithNFL

Corbin Smith of Seahawk Maven and Scott Hamilton of Panther Maven preview Sunday's latest installment in the Seattle/Carolina rivalry at Bank of America Stadium.

Shaquill Griffin, 3 Defensive Starters Inactive vs. Panthers

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will be without several key contributors in Carolina, including Griffin, two of their best veteran edge rushers, and a starting linebacker.

CorbinSmithNFL

Any team that wins consistently is going to catch lucky breaks. That's how sports work.

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Visit Panthers in Week 15

CorbinSmithNFL

Playing in their final road tuneup of the 2019 regular season, the Seahawks need a win in Carolina to keep pace with the 49ers in the NFC West and stay in the mix for a potential first-round bye.

Eclipsing 1,000-Yard Mark Again, Seahawks RB Chris Carson Silencing Doubters

CorbinSmithNFL

Entering the league as an unknown seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Carson has now joined elite company in Seattle franchise history with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

Seahawks X-Factors Who Could Make a Difference in Week 15

Ryan Fountain

Which Seahawks role players are likely to make a big impact against the Panthers in the team's final road tuneup of the season?

CorbinSmithNFL

Is there even a question about this? If the NFC West title is on the line, there's no other choice…