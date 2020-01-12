SeahawkMaven
Seahawks/Packers Divisional Round Game Day Thread

CorbinSmithNFL

Seeking a berth into the NFC Championship Game to face the 49ers, the Seahawks and Packers will rekindle their bitter rivalry at Lambeau Field as the final game of divisional round weekend.

Will Seattle's ailing offensive line hold up in protection for Russell Wilson? How big of a factor will Marshawn Lynch be in his return to Green Bay? Can Jadeveon Clowney and the Seahawks pass rush fluster Aaron Rodgers on his own home turf?

From kickoff until the final horn, I'll be tracking all the key plays, story lines, and moments in this divisional round game day thread. Feel free to comment and ask questions as the Seahawks and Packers look to advance in the NFC playoffs.

First Quarter

14:21: The Packers wasted little time moving into Seahawks territory, as Aaron Jones broke free for a 23-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 14-yard gain on a play action boot leg pass to get to the Seattle 38-yard line.

10:42: Facing 3rd and 7 from the Seahawks 20-yard line, the Packers opened the game's scoring with a 20-yard touchdown from Rodgers to Adams. Cornerbacks Tre Flowers and Ugo Amadi looked to have a communication issue in coverage, allowing the star receiver to come wide open in the end zone and give Green Bay an early 7-0 lead.

9:50: Looking to counter Green Bay's quick touchdown drive, Russell Wilson completed his first pass of the night on a boot leg to tight end Jacob Hollister and it was initially ruled a first down. Officials reviewed the play and though Hollister did fumble, there wasn't a clear recovery visible on replay and the Seahawks caught a huge break. Seattle couldn't capitalize, however, as Wilson was sacked on second down and then misfired on a third down throw intended for DK Metcalf.

7:13: Getting pressure on Rodgers on both first and third down, the Seahawks promptly forced a three-and-out. Quinton Jefferson exploded through the line untouched on the first down play and planted Rodgers as he threw. Two plays later, Clowney chased Rodgers outside of the pocket and forced him to throw the pass away, leading to a punt.

3:05: The Seahawks went three-and-out with a drive featuring three runs by Lynch, but the defense responded again by generating their second straight quick stop. The drive was aided by a pass interference penalty against Allen Lazard, which wiped out a first down completion by Rodgers. On the next play, Bradley McDougald made a sensational tackle to stop Jones three yards short on 3rd and 12, forcing another punt.

