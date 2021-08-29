Seahawks Unofficial Injury Report vs. Chargers

It remains to be seen how much Seattle will play starters in the preseason finale, or how many series they will receive if active, but the team will have several key players available after returning to practice from injuries this week.

As the Seahawks prepare to wrap up their preseason against the Chargers at Lumen Field on Saturday night, several key players returning from injury should be available if the team chooses to play them.

While it remains unclear how many starters Seattle will play, or how many snaps they will receive, the offensive line and secondary should be closer to full strength than the first two preseason contests. Since teams aren't required to release injury reports for exhibition games, coach Pete Carroll didn't offer up many details on which specific returning players would dress on Saturday and which ones would be held out, creating plenty of mystery in regard to who will actually play.

In the trenches, center Ethan Pocic returned from a hamstring injury and participated in all four of the Seahawks practices this week. Carroll didn't commit to him playing against the Chargers, but he told reporters the fifth-year lineman had a "good week," opening the door for him to make his 2021 debut.

"It’s been unfortunate because we had this big competition going on at center, but he hasn’t had a chance to show it yet. Kyle [Fuller] has done really well, Ethan has nothing to hurt himself other than the fact that he hasn’t been able to take advantage of the opportunities in camp so we will see how that goes," Carroll said.

Away from Pocic, tackles Cedrick Ogbuehi and Jamarco Jones also returned to practice after two week layoffs with bicep and back injuries respectively. Carroll didn't provide an update on either player after Friday's practice, but both may see their first game action of the season as well.

In the secondary, cornerback D.J. Reed (groin) and safety Marquise Blair (knee) also came back after lengthy absences recovering from their injuries and practiced all week. While Reed's status for Saturday is unknown, Carroll made it sound like Blair had a really good chance to play.

“He’s doing way better, I’m really excited that he’s back and able to play," Carroll said of Blair. "He’s made a good push this week, so he feels very comfortable. He’s a really competitive kid as you guys know and he’s dying to get out there.”

As for players who won't be able to play on Saturday, safety Ryan Neal missed practice all week nursing an oblique strain suffered against the Broncos last weekend. Rookie cornerback Tre Brown didn't practice at all either with a sore knee and won't be available. With those two players sidelined, undrafted rookie safety Aashari Crosswell and recently acquired cornerback John Reid should receive extensive snaps.