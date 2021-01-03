Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 17 Predictions

With much still potentially at stake for the Seahawks, will the team cap off the regular season with a 12th win? Or do the 49ers have other plans as they aim to close out a disappointing season on a high note?

Already with an NFC West title in hand and the No. 1 seed in the NFC still up for grabs, the Seahawks will wrap up their regular season schedule with a meaningful Week 17 matchup against the 49ers in Glendale, Arizona.

Will the Seahawks reach 12 wins for the first time since 2014 and position themselves for one of the top two seeds in the conference for the postseason? Or will the banged-up 49ers play spoiler to an extent and keep their rivals at the No. 3 spot?

Our writers dish out their final regular season predictions as Seattle faces off against San Francisco at State Farm Stadium:

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 31, 49ers 23

An argument can be made the Seahawks should consider resting some veterans with the No. 3 seed already in hand, but the top seed is worth fighting for even if the odds of obtaining it are slim. Keeping that in mind, while a well-coached 49ers squad should be respected and they will battle throughout this game to keep it close, the Seahawks simply have a bit too much firepower and they will be motivated with the chance still out there to earn a first-round bye. Russell Wilson found success against San Francisco in Week 8 and I expect a similar performance with three touchdown passes, including one apiece to DK Metcalf and Jacob Hollister, while Jamal Adams records his first interception for his new team and hits double digits in the sack category. Rashaad Penny enjoys a bit of a breakout game with 75 rushing yards and a score to seal the deal.

Nick Lee

Seahawks 23, 49ers 17

The Seahawks have the division wrapped up but at least at the start of Sunday's game, they have plenty to play for. An outside shot at the No. 1 seed and a bye is worth playing hard for. The 49ers limp into this game shorthanded but they are feeling confident after dispatching the Cardinals last week. It will come down to whether or not the Seahawks can put them in their place early with a statement touchdown in one of the first few drives. I could see a scenario where it's clear the Packers and Saints are going to win and Seattle eases off the pedal to protect their stars. In that case, San Francisco can steal one. Either way, Seattle needs to come out firing to put away an inferior team.

Ty Gonzalez

Seahawks 21, 49ers 13

While staying healthy should be the primary focus in this one, the potential of obtaining a first-round bye is definitely enticing to put the pedal to the metal. However, I think the Seahawks take a relatively conservative approach, especially with how banged up the 49ers are right now. If things get out of hand in the Packers or Saints' games in favor of either team, I'd suspect Pete Carroll to be alerted and subsequently start debating about sitting his best players. Depending on when that is, San Francisco could have a chance to sneak out with a win. But right now, I'm just not going to bet on C.J. Beathard and this patchwork 49ers lineup against Seattle's starters, even if they're not playing at 100 percent max effort.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 24, 49ers 13

The Seahawks have a lot to gain and very little to lose as they wrap up the regular season against perhaps the most banged up team in the NFL. The 49ers will put up a fight and still have a tough defense despite their injuries. But at this stage of the season, the Seahawks are simply more talented. Jamal Adams will snag his 10th sack, Rashaad Penny will score his first touchdown in over a year, DK Metcalf will break Steve Largent's receiving yards record, and Tyler Lockett will pass the 1,000 yard mark, all before halftime. The Seahawks win fairly comfortably and will wait and see who they host next weekend.

Season Standings

Patnode 12-3

Lee 10-5

Smith 10-5

Gonzalez 9-6

Prasad 9-6