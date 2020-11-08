Seahawks vs. Bills Week 9 Predictions

In a battle of six-win teams, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will make the long trek to Orchard Park to face off against Josh Allen and the Bills for an enticing Week 9 matchup.

Which division leader will come out with the signature victory? Our writing staff makes their weekly picks:

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 38, Bills 33

All along, I've had this circled as Seattle's toughest non-NFC West road game for a reason. Though Buffalo hasn't played near as well defensively as expected, Sean McDermott's team has offset that regression by making major strides on offense with Josh Allen making a substantial year leap in his third season. Given the injuries in both secondaries and the abundance of receiving talent on both sides, expect tons of fireworks in the passing game in another high-scoring affair. Ultimately, Russell Wilson will out-duel Allen, who will commit a pair of untimely turnovers in the second half to help the Seahawks escape with the road win.

Nick Lee

Seahawks 33, Bills 27

The return of Jamal Adams from injury and the arrival of Carlos Dunlap will do much to steady the ship defensively for Seattle. Russell Wilson will feast on an under-performing Bills secondary that will be missing a few key players for this matchup. Buffalo’s run defense should allow for a battered Seattle running back group to get going as well. Josh Allen has improved but in a shootout, the advantage goes to Wilson.

Ty Gonzalez

Bills 30, Seahawks 28

I'm now 3-4 in these predictions, with three of those losses coming from picks against the Seahawks, so why break trend now when they're doing so well at proving me wrong? I do think the Bills are a bad matchup for them. Mobile quarterbacks have given Seattle fits this year, so Josh Allen’s legs - not his arm - could be a deciding factor in this one. But what this game ultimately comes down to, for me, is whether or not the Seahawks’ offensive line can hold up against a really solid pass rushing unit. I think Buffalo will generate consistent pressure, phasing Russell Wilson and Seattle’s high-powered offense just enough for Allen and company to eek out a close one.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 34, Bills 30

The Seahawks face perhaps their toughest opponent of 2020 thus far in a game that should feature plenty of fire power. This game could very well come down to which team takes care of the football and in that matchup, you have to take Russell Wilson over the turnover-prone Josh Allen. Containing Stefon Diggs will be a key and present a unique challenge without Shaquill Griffin. But Seattle's ability to generate turnovers will be the key to this one as they close out another tight contest.

Season Standings

Lee 6-1

Patnode 6-1

Smith 5-2

Prasad 4-3

Gonzalez 3-4