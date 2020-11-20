Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 11 Predictions

Battling for first place in the NFC West on Thursday Night Football, Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks will look to end a two-game losing streak with Kyler Murray and the high-flying Cardinals coming to town for a prime time tilt at Lumen Field.

Will Seattle get back in the win column? Or will Arizona keep the home team's misery continuing for another week? Our writers make their predictions for which team will come out on top in a pivotal Week 11 NFC West matchup.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 41, Cardinals 33

Based on the past couple of weeks - in the Seahawks case, all season long - it's hard to have much faith in either one of these defenses making many stops in prime time. But there's no way Russell Wilson is going to lay an egg for a third straight game and getting Carlos Hyde back will take some pressure off of him against an Arizona defense that remains vulnerable against the run. Seattle also has two key players in the lineup who weren't around the first time these teams met and I expect Carlos Dunlap and Jamal Adams to both make big plays in this rematch. Look for Adams to play some spy against Kyler Murray and find success blitzing the elusive quarterback, while Dunlap's length will be a problem for Arizona's tackles and he will post a pair of sacks in another tight score fest between two talented teams.

Nick Lee

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 30

I’m throwing out all logic and Xs and Os here. The Seahawks simply do not lose many games at home in prime time. They are ornery about how this month has gone and they want revenge after what happened down in Arizona. I think this is a statement game and maybe even a pride game for Pete Carroll's squad. If Seattle is going to not only make the playoffs but make any sort of noise in January, this is a game they absolutely have to win. When Russell Wilson is back cooking to his best ability on Thursday night, there might be a quarter of a cup of desperation.

Ty Gonzalez

Cardinals 36, Seahawks 27

As hard as it is to imagine Russell Wilson and the Seahawks dropping a third straight game, their injury situation hasn't improved much over the last four days, especially on the defensive side of the ball. While Seattle's defense has added talent in the form of Jamal Adams and Carlos Dunlap since their last meeting with the Cardinals, they're going to be without both of their starting cornerbacks against one of the best receiving corps in the game. Taking that into consideration and after witnessing their struggles to contain Kyler Murray in the first matchup between these two teams, I'm hesitant to predict much of a different outcome in this one, other than the Cardinals making things less interesting in the end by jumping out to a comfortable lead and never looking back.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 28, Cardinals 26

If the Seahawks want to win the NFC West, they'll need to win tonight's bout with the Cardinals and it won't be easy. Russell Wilson has struggled the past two games and the defense will be tasked with slowing down Deandre Hopkins and Christian Kirk with their backup cornerbacks. Thankfully, the Seahawks run game should get an upgrade with the return of Carlos Hyde and possibly Chris Carson. With the Cardinals down to four healthy defensive linemen, this has the feel of a "back to basics" game for the offense. Seattle's pass rush has improved and the return of Benson Mayowa should help. It'll be ugly, but the Seahawks pull this one out.

Aryanna Prasad

Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

I'm banking on this being a bounce-back game for the Seahawks, especially with Carlos Hyde and Benson Mayowa set to return. With Russell Wilson's interceptions, mismanaged play calling, and secondary injury issues dooming the team in the past three losses, this could be a monumental home game to shift momentum. I expect it to be a down-to-the-wire game that will remain competitive to the end just like the first matchup, with Wilson and Murray going back and forth. Expect the Seahawks to get at least four sacks with the improved pass rush and four passing touchdowns from Wilson this game, which will happen as a result of a much-needed breakout game from the running backs with 150 yards on the ground.

Season Standings

Lee 7-2

Patnode 7-2

Smith 5-4

Gonzalez 5-4

Prasad 4-5