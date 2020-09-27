Seahawks vs. Cowboys Week 3 Predictions

With both teams riding high coming off of exciting victories last weekend, the Seahawks and Cowboys will look to keep momentum rolling as they take the field for a pivotal Week 3 contest at CenturyLink Field.

As Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott prepare to duel in a compelling battle of star quarterbacks, which team will emerge with a victory? Here's our staffs picks for Week 3.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 45, Cowboys 31

Wilson and Prescott have been slinging the pigskin as well as any quarterbacks in the NFL and considering how poorly Seattle and Dallas have played defensively in the first two weeks coupled with the receiving talent on both teams, I expect minimal resistance slowing down the two star signal callers. This will be a back-and-forth affair with both teams trading scores throughout, but ultimately, the Seahawks have more play makers on defense, which will lead to a pair of timely stops in the second half. Look for recently promoted Shaquem Griffin to beat one of the Cowboys backup tackles off the edge and make a crucial third down sack in the fourth quarter to thwart a Cowboys scoring drive, while Jamal Adams will record his first pick late to seal the win.

Nick Lee

Seahawks 34, Cowboys 31

Ty Gonzalez

Cowboys 34, Seahawks 31

While Russell Wilson should continue to cook against a depleted Cowboys secondary, the loss of Bruce Irvin, Rasheem Green, and possibly Benson Mayowa hurt an already thin Seahawks defensive line in a big way heading into a matchup against a high-powered offense like Dallas. Expect this one to come down to the final seconds, with Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein redeeming himself for his missed game-winner last year against the Seahawks as a member of the Rams by hitting one for the second week in a row for his new team.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 45, Cowboys 42

The Seahawks and Cowboys injury report reads like a Stephen King novel. Both teams are limping into this one but still boast prolific offenses on each side. The Seahawks pass rush is mediocre in the best of circumstances, and with Benson Mayowa a game-time decision, they'll need to generate some turnovers to win this game. Thankfully, Quandre Diggs will return to action in a big way, making a critical pick against Dak Prescott on the final drive to send the Seahawks to 3-0.

Aryanna Prasad

Seahawks 35, Cowboys 30

Teams don't often win by the same score in back-to-back weeks, but with the way the Seahawks offense is playing, why not? Russell Wilson keeps cooking with over 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes to pace Seattle, while Jamal Adams continues to be a tackling machine with 10 tackles to help slow down Dallas just enough for the victory.

Season Standings

Smith 2-0

Lee 2-0

Patnode 2-0

Prasad 2-0

Gonzalez 1-1