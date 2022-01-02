Seahawks vs. Lions Week 17 Predictions

With both teams already eliminated from postseason contention, you'd be hard-pressed to find a game more inconsequential than Sunday's matchup between the 2-12-1 Lions and the 5-10 Seahawks. Nevertheless, the show must go on as Seattle wraps up its home slate for the 2021 campaign.

Who will come out on top in this virtually meaningless affair? Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee make their picks.

Corbin Smith: Seahawks 30, Lions 17

Time and time again this season, the Seahawks have proven that playing a backup quarterback doesn't guarantee a win in the NFL. But last week, they were playing a former Super Bowl winner in Nick Foles. This time around, they will face journeyman Tim Boyle, who will be missing most of his top receivers aside from Amon-Ra St. Brown. With few threats in the passing game, Seattle should be able to sell out against the run to keep D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams at bay, forcing Boyle to beat them through the air. That bodes well for D.J. Reed to make his first interception of the season and Quandre Diggs to reach a half dozen picks right before hitting free agency. Meanwhile on offense, Russell Wilson has to be licking his lips looking at a COVID and injury-stricken Lions secondary. Look for No. 3 to throw three touchdowns in what could—gulp—be his last home game in a Seahawks uniform, finishing on a strong note.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

While nothing could possibly wash the bad taste of this heartbreaking season out of their collective mouths, it would behoove the Seahawks not to reach the finish line completely flat on their face. With Jared Goff out and Tim Boyle in for the Lions at quarterback, the stage is set for a better outcome. However, Seattle hasn't proved capable of benefitting from such favorable situations all year long, so this one could ultimately go in any direction. The grittiness of Detroit, along with the late-season rise of rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the return of running back D'Andre Swift, should cause some issues for Pete Carroll's crew. But in the end, Russell Wilson and company are able to do just enough to squeak by to kick the new year off right.

Nick Lee: Seahawks 23, Lions 17

Sadly, the Lions and Seahawks are not that far apart this season, despite Detroit’s 2-12-1 record. The wrench in the mix is that Jared Goff will not play for the Lions. Say what you want about Goff, but the talent gap between him and Tim Boyle is pretty massive. If Goff was playing, I might even pick the Lions to win. However, with Boyle, the Seahawks should be able to out-talent the Lions (if that’s a thing). The big key for me is the red zone. The Seahawks have been somewhat successful there, converting red zone trips to touchdowns on offense and preventing scores on defense. Meanwhile, Detroit is dead-last in red zone offense. Therein lies the difference maker.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 20, Lions 15

The Seahawks and Lions each carry one of the worst records in the NFL—not a surprise for the latter, but a major disappointment for the former. Now, rumors are swirling that this could the last home game for Russell Wilson and/or Pete Carroll. You’d like to see them put on a show against a bad Lions team, but it’s tough to believe that right now. The Lions are better than people think and should keep this game close. Ultimately, though, I think the Seahawks' defense steps up and secures the victory.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 10-4

Gonzalez 9-6

Patnode 8-7

Smith 4-11