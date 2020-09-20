SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks vs. Patriots Week 2 Predictions

CorbinSmithNFL

With both teams aiming to move to 2-0 on the young season, the Seahawks will host the visiting Patriots in their home opener at CenturyLink Field in prime time.

As legendary coaches Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick lead their respective teams against one another, which one will snag the win? Here's our staff's picks for Week 2.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 37, Patriots 20

Typically against a Bill Belichick-coached defense, scoring is hard to come by, and the Patriots still have a ton of talent on that side of the ball. But Russell Wilson is wheeling and dealing at a different level right now and the Seahawks have yet to unleash their group game. I have a feeling Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde will be major factors in Seattle's offensive success, while a retooled defense is well-suited to withstand Cam Newton's ability to cause damage as a runner. This one will be tight for a half before the home team seizes control in the final two quarters.

Nick Lee

Seahawks 26, Patriots 20 (OT)

There is no other way these two teams can play besides a grueling, nail-biting affair. It’s going to be a slugfest - expect nothing less. One big haymaker might make the difference. The margin differential of the last three games between these two franchises is 12 points total. I’m calling for overtime. Two great quarterbacks, with one having more weapons while the other is finally healthy and has a great defense backing him. The Seahawks' defense will have a chip on their shoulder. One big play will decide it late.

Ty Gonzalez

Seahawks 27, Patriots 16

Despite the hype around Cam Newton’s return, the Patriots were pretty average against a rebuilding Dolphins team last week. The Seahawks are an entirely different breed and have the bodies and speed to overwhelm New England’s passing attack and keep Newton and company in check on the ground. Expect Seattle to remain aggressive through the air when they need to be, but ultimately lean more into their run game than they did last week with a sketchy Patriots front seven coming to town.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 23, Patriots 21

If Week 1 is any indication, this matchup will be a clash of styles. The Seahawks high flying offense led by Russell Wilson versus the Patriots shut down secondary headlined by Stephon Gilmore. New England's ground and pound featuring Cam Newton versus Seattle's fast and furious defense spearheaded by Jamal Adams. But Newton is 2-5 against Seattle in his career and Wilson has played well against Belichick and his disciples. The Seahawks squeak out a hard fought victory late in the fourth to advance to 2-0.

Aryanna Prasad

Seahawks 24, Patriots 20

With two great coaches on the sideline and quarterbacks who have established quite the rivalry, it's going to be a close game that could go either way, just like every game they've played against each other in the last 10 years. Points will be harder to come by then in Atlanta last week, but Russell Wilson and company squeak it out.

Season Standings

Smith 1-0

Lee 1-0

Gonzalez 0-1

Patnode 1-0

Prasad 1-0

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Biggest Thing Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick Have in Common

As the NFL's two oldest coaches, Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick have a lot more in common than many may realize. Though they have distinctly different personalities, their success as coaches stems largely from the influence of the same source.

aryannaprasad

5 Burning Questions: What to Watch as Seahawks, Patriots Clash in Prime Time

Despite being in different conferences and only scheduled to play every four years, the Seahawks and Patriots enter Sunday's latest matchup as familiar foes with a knack for the unexpected and close finishes.

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Finding Consistency Key for Seahawks DE L.J. Collier

Making his first NFL start, Collier didn't have as many chances to be involved with rushing the passer as he hoped and admitted several plays didn't go how he wanted. But the former first-round pick also flashed at times, a sign he could be on the verge on breaking out soon.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Elevate Anthony Rush, Add Defensive Line Depth for Run-Heavy Patriots

With Cam Newton at the controls, the Patriots ran the ball 42 times in a Week 1 victory over the Dolphins. Looking to slow down their downhill, run-oriented attack, Rush will bring size and disruptive ability to the Seahawks front line.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

potterhawk

Seahawks Saturday Spotlight featuring Joe Fann

NBC Sports Northwest reporter Joe Fann joins Hannah Hoover to discuss Seattle's suddenly aggressive offense letting Russell Wilson "cook," why Tyler Lockett remains the most overlooked receiver in the sport, and more.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

potterhawk

Facing Dynamic QB Cam Newton, Seahawks Will Be Grateful They Have Jamal Adams

The Patriots offense has been reinvented to cater to Newton's strengths as a runner and last week showed he still packs plenty of punch. But the Seahawks hope they have the perfect counter with their physical, versatile safety in Adams.

Nick Lee

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive: Faith, Family, and Football with Shaun Alexander

Making the most of his life post-football, Alexander discusses his historic 2005 MVP season, his heart to love others through outreach and ministry, mentoring NFL players, and more in an exclusive interview.

Hannah Hoover

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Ahead of Schedule, DE Darrell Taylor's ETA Remains Uncertain

Six weeks remain until players on the Non-Football Injury and Physically Unable to Perform list are eligible to return to practice. For the Seahawks, Penny looks primed to return on time, while Taylor's status is up in the air.

CorbinSmithNFL

Rasheem Green Doubtful, Phillip Dorsett Questionable for Seahawks-Patriots

Only one week into the season, Seattle's final injury report wasn't a lengthy one, but the team could be without a few key rotational players against New England on Sunday night.

CorbinSmithNFL

Why Not Russ? Seahawks Star QB's Ambitious Goals Extend Beyond Winning MVP

Having never received an MVP vote, it's easy to see why Patriots coach Bill Belichick believes Wilson has been underrated by some. But now in his ninth season, the star quarterback doesn't simply want to be viewed as the best player in the present and has his sights on loftier goals.

CorbinSmithNFL