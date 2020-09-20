Seahawks vs. Patriots Week 2 Predictions

With both teams aiming to move to 2-0 on the young season, the Seahawks will host the visiting Patriots in their home opener at CenturyLink Field in prime time.

As legendary coaches Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick lead their respective teams against one another, which one will snag the win? Here's our staff's picks for Week 2.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 37, Patriots 20

Typically against a Bill Belichick-coached defense, scoring is hard to come by, and the Patriots still have a ton of talent on that side of the ball. But Russell Wilson is wheeling and dealing at a different level right now and the Seahawks have yet to unleash their group game. I have a feeling Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde will be major factors in Seattle's offensive success, while a retooled defense is well-suited to withstand Cam Newton's ability to cause damage as a runner. This one will be tight for a half before the home team seizes control in the final two quarters.

Nick Lee

Seahawks 26, Patriots 20 (OT)

There is no other way these two teams can play besides a grueling, nail-biting affair. It’s going to be a slugfest - expect nothing less. One big haymaker might make the difference. The margin differential of the last three games between these two franchises is 12 points total. I’m calling for overtime. Two great quarterbacks, with one having more weapons while the other is finally healthy and has a great defense backing him. The Seahawks' defense will have a chip on their shoulder. One big play will decide it late.

Ty Gonzalez

Seahawks 27, Patriots 16

Despite the hype around Cam Newton’s return, the Patriots were pretty average against a rebuilding Dolphins team last week. The Seahawks are an entirely different breed and have the bodies and speed to overwhelm New England’s passing attack and keep Newton and company in check on the ground. Expect Seattle to remain aggressive through the air when they need to be, but ultimately lean more into their run game than they did last week with a sketchy Patriots front seven coming to town.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 23, Patriots 21

If Week 1 is any indication, this matchup will be a clash of styles. The Seahawks high flying offense led by Russell Wilson versus the Patriots shut down secondary headlined by Stephon Gilmore. New England's ground and pound featuring Cam Newton versus Seattle's fast and furious defense spearheaded by Jamal Adams. But Newton is 2-5 against Seattle in his career and Wilson has played well against Belichick and his disciples. The Seahawks squeak out a hard fought victory late in the fourth to advance to 2-0.

Aryanna Prasad

Seahawks 24, Patriots 20

With two great coaches on the sideline and quarterbacks who have established quite the rivalry, it's going to be a close game that could go either way, just like every game they've played against each other in the last 10 years. Points will be harder to come by then in Atlanta last week, but Russell Wilson and company squeak it out.

Season Standings

Smith 1-0

Lee 1-0

Gonzalez 0-1

Patnode 1-0

Prasad 1-0