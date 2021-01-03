GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
12 Numbers To Know From Seahawks 2020 Season

As Seattle enters its final regular season game, several players are closing in on significant statistical milestones.
The last game of every season presents a unique opportunity: it's the last chance players have to make seasonal milestones. 

Aside from the titles and accolades, there's often money on the line for NFL athletes. For example, if Russell Wilson finishes the season with 4,000 passing yards, 36 touchdown passes and a 66 percent completion rating, he will earn $750,000 in contract incentives.

Wilson already has 4,031 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns, and with a current completion percentage of 69.7, all he has to do is maintain his average against the 49ers and he'll get a full million for attaining these three milestones in addition to his Pro Bowl nomination.

Here are some seasonal milestones for 11 different Seahawks that are easily within reach in Week 17.

-If Wilson rushes for another 16 yards, he’ll have 500 rushing yards to finish the season, the first time he has done so since 2017.

-Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf actually has two historic milestones easily within reach: if Metcalf can get just six yards against the 49ers, he will surpass Steve Largent's single-season franchise record of 1,287 receiving yards in 1985. And if Metcalf can get 18 yards, he’ll have 1,300 yards this season, becoming the first Seahawk to achieve this feat.

-Fellow wideout Tyler Lockett has his own milestones within reach on Sunday. If Lockett can get a minimum of 36 yards in the game, he’ll finish the year with 1,000 yards, giving one of the best wide receiver duos in the game a combined 2,000-plus yards on the season.

-Coming in clutch all season, David Moore needs 88 yards to reach his own career milestone. If he pulls it off against the 49ers, the receiver would break the 500-yard mark for the first time in his four-year career.

-Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner has long been the glue in this Seattle defense as he held down the fort in his nine NFL seasons. If the seven-time Pro Bowler can log at least eight more tackles, he'll finish the year strong with 140 total tackles. He is currently tied for sixth in total tackles alongside Jacksonville's Joe Schobert.

-Although Jarran Reed and Carlos Dunlap have made critical sacks throughout the season, Reed would need 3.5 sacks and Dunlap would need 5 sacks for either player to end the year with 10 total sacks. But their teammate Jamal Adams is a little closer to reaching that 10-sack milestone. If Adams gets half a sack, he’ll officially have 10 sacks on the season, extending his single season record for defensive backs.

-Leading the team in interceptions and defensive return yards, first-time Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs has his own milestone within sight. If Diggs can pick off one more pass, he’d finish the year with six interceptions, extending his own personal record.

-Notching note-worthy numbers together in Week 15, D.J. Reed and Shaquill Griffin are tied for tackles at 57, needing only three each for a nice round 60. Remarkably, Griffin has only played 11 games, while Reed has only played 9.

-Now here's the kicker with these seasonal milestones: there's only one player who's responsible for single-handedly scoring over 100 points this season. And if kicker Jason Myers can score two field goals and an extra point against the 49ers, he’ll end his 2020 season with giving the Seahawks 120 total points this year.

