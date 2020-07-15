4 Potential Replacements for Troubled Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar

Shortly after free agency opened back in March, the Seahawks pulled the trigger on arguably their biggest move of the offseason, acquiring cornerback Quinton Dunbar from Washington in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round selection.

Based on Dunbar’s breakout 2019 campaign, this trade appeared to be another fantastic move by general manager John Schneider. Unfortunately, the 6-foot-2 cornerback is now facing four counts of felony armed robbery charges following an alleged incident that occurred in May.

With the 27-year old’s case still unresolved and details emerging implicating him of involvement in a cover-up operation, there’s a very good chance he won’t be permitted to play next season. If the Florida product’s legal issues continue to worsen, then the Seahawks could cut him from their roster, saving them just over $3.4 million.

As a result of Dunbar’s departure, Schneider and his staff would likely scour through the free agent market for a veteran cornerback who’s capable of playing on the outside. While there aren’t any superstars available, there are still a handful of players who could make an impact for the Seahawks next season.

Here are four cornerbacks Seattle could consider signing to replace Dunbar if necessary.

Trumaine Johnson

Following an impressive tenure with the Rams – producing 162 solo tackles, 42 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, and four tackles for loss over 44 games from 2015-2017 – Johnson landed a lucrative five-year, $72.5 million deal with the Jets in 2018.

Unfortunately, the 30-year old hasn’t been able to stay on the field over the last two seasons, playing in just 17 regular season games. In particular, the 6-foot-2 cornerback landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury in 2019 and struggled to live up to his contract when active.

Over his seven regular season contests last season, Johnson made five starts and recorded just 22 solo tackles, two pass deflections, one interception, and one tackle for loss. In coverage, the former third-round selection allowed 20 of his 27 targets (74.1 percent completion percentage) for 219 yards along with one touchdown and a 94.5 passer rating against.

Despite ending his season on the injured reserve with an ankle injury, Johnson could still provide some upside with a change of scenery. In 2018, the lengthy cornerback made 10 starts and generated 35 solo tackles, five pass deflections, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss. Additionally, he also allowed a 59.7 percent completion percentage, two touchdowns, and a 68.9 passer rating against in coverage.

Based on these results, if healthy, Johnson could be poised for a bounce back season in 2020. Considering his disappointing 2019 performance and recent health concerns, the Seahawks would likely be able to sign him to an inexpensive one-year deal.

Morris Claiborne

Despite receiving a Super Bowl LIV ring, Claiborne didn’t spend much time on the field with the Chiefs this past season. After missing the first four games of the season due to a PED suspension, the 30-year old played in just eight games before his campaign was cut short because of a shoulder injury.

To make matters worse, the 5-foot-11 cornerback, who owns a 34.5-inch reach, underwent wrist surgery last July and would’ve missed the start of the regular season regardless of his suspension. While these concerns could easily push the Seahawks away, the LSU standout’s impressive results in 2018 might earn him another opportunity in the Pacific Northwest.

Over his 15 regular season games with the Jets, Claiborne started in each of those contests and produced 44 solo tackles, 14 pass deflections (career-high), two interceptions (one resulting in a touchdown), and two tackles for loss. Adding to these encouraging metrics, the former first-round pick allowed just 49 of his 94 targets to be completed against him for 704 yards, with only 215 yards resulting after the catch.

If there isn’t a preseason, which there likely won’t be, Claiborne's eight years of experience in the league could improve his chances of hitting the ground running during team workouts and intrasquad games, potentially helping him earn a roster spot this summer.

Logan Ryan

Following his respectable 2018 performance, Ryan broke out in a major way for the Titans this past season, playing a vital role in helping them reach the AFC Championship Game.

In total, the 29-year old played in all 16 regular season games and generated career-highs in total tackles (113), pass deflections (18), quarterback hits (eight), sacks (4.5), and forced fumbles (four). Despite allowing five touchdowns, the 5-foot-11 cornerback did make some encouraging improvements in coverage compared to 2018, allowing a 66.0 percent completion percentage (1.2 percent decrease), 11.5 yards per catch (0.5 yards decrease), and an 88.7 passer rating against (13.3 decrease).

Adding to these impressive results, Ryan was able to carry his production into the postseason. Through three playoff matchups, the former third-round selection registered 18 solo tackles, two pass deflections, two tackles for loss, along with his interception against former teammate Tom Brady during the wild card round.

While Ryan is better suited to play in the slot, he’s definitely capable of moving to the outside spot as well. If his contract demands upwards of $10 million per season have lowered, then he could serve as a quality and versatile cornerback for the Seahawks in 2020.

Darqueze Dennard

Earlier this offseason, Dennard nearly reached an agreement with the Jaguars on a three-year, $13.5 million contract. However, those discussions fell apart at the one-yard line over financial terms and he’s been waiting for another offer ever since.

Despite missing the first six weeks of the regular season due to a knee injury, the 5-foot-11 cornerback proved to be effective during his limited action with the Bengals during the 2019 campaign.

Over his nine regular season games, Dennard produced 37 total tackles, five pass deflections, four quarterback pressures, and one tackle for loss. In coverage, the 5-foot-11 cornerback allowed only one touchdown, 188 yards, a 48.6 percent catch rate, and a 74.5 passer rating against.

Similar to Ryan, Dennard’s size and reach profile him for the slot position but he could also transition back and forth from each spot throughout the season. With training camp slated to begin in a few weeks, the Seahawks could convince the 28-year old to settle for a one-year deal, allowing him to prove himself as a versatile cornerback next season.