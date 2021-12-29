Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Analysis: 10 Seahawks Who Should Receive Extended Auditions to Close Out Regular Season

    With the postseason now out of reach, Seattle will transition towards planning for 2022 with two games left to play. Which players should receive extensive playing time to wrap up the season for evaluation purposes?
    Author:

    Officially eliminated from playoff contention and guaranteed to finish in last place in the NFC West for the first time, the Seahawks will enter the final two games of the regular season with little to play for from a standings perspective.

    But like the rest of the teams in the NFL who won't be playing beyond Week 18, Seattle must now shift its focus towards an uncertain future. Everyone on the coaching staff and roster will be playing for a spot on next year's team and other teams will certainly be keeping tabs, as players who check out late in the season will have a much tougher time latching on elsewhere.

    With player and personnel evaluation for the future now the top priority for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks may be inclined to give snaps to some younger players who may not have gotten many opportunities to impress in the first 15 games. In other words, the next few weeks could - and in theory should - play out like glorified preseason games in some regards.

    Which players should Seattle provide with an extended audition for the final two regular season games against Detroit and Arizona? Check out the gallery below:

