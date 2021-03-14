Analysis: 3 Draft Day Trades Seahawks Could Make to Accumulate More Picks

Free agency is only a matter of days away, but the league-wide salary cap decrease has left the already financially burdened Seahawks with slim chances of addressing every single item on their laundry list of needs over the coming weeks. They'll need to find immediate and future contributors on the cheap at certain spots, and the best way to do that is through the draft.

However, as of now, the Seahawks have just for selections in the 2021 NFL Draft following trades for the likes of Jamal Adams, Quinton Dunbar, Carlos Dunlap, and Stephen Sullivan. One year later, just a single player on that list - Adams - remains under contract in the Pacific Northwest.

Now that compensatory picks have been awarded around the league, Seattle's four selections are locked into the No. 56, 129, 168, and 209 slots.

General manager John Schneider has never been one to sit on his hands and accept the picks he's been given. In 2019, he and the Seahawks found themselves in a similar position to the one they're currently in. Also carrying a mere four picks heading into that particular offseason, Schneider made eight trades - including one that sent star defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs - and ended up with 11 prospects in total, such as receiver DK Metcalf.

The difference this time around is that the Seahawks have very little high draft capital to work with. They only sport one selection in the top 100, whereas in 2019, they had four with two inside the first round.

Still, Schneider should be able to work some magic to deepen their draft haul next month. Let's take a look at a few non-player centric trades he could make come draft day to help accomplish his goal.

1. Seahawks trade picks No. 56 and 129 to Jaguars for picks No. 65, 106, and 171

While it only nets the Seahawks one extra pick, this trade makes a ton of sense for both teams. Just a nine-pick drop from the second round to the top of the third, Seattle doesn't take a huge hit and could still comfortably trade down once or twice more. They also get to move up 23 spots in the fourth round and add a second fifth-round selection to their arsenal.

For the Jaguars, this is a no-brainer if the right player is there at No. 56. The cost is not a brutal one to bear, especially for a team currently holding 11 total selections. On the Rich Hill trade value chart, this deal lines up perfectly for a 116-116 value swap.

2. Seahawks trade picks No. 56 and 129 to Vikings for picks No. 78, 90, 158, and 221

In yet another 116-116 swap on the Hill chart, the Seahawks take a bigger drop from No. 56 to 78 but come away with a 39-pick jump from the fourth to the third round and two additional late-round selections. If they're looking for quantity, the Vikings - who boast 12 picks - are the ideal partner in this draft.

Getting two third-round selections so close together could have endless possibilities for Schneider, allowing him to stick-and-pick at one spot and trade from the other or continue working his way down with both.

3. Seahawks trade 2022 fifth or sixth-round pick for a team's 2021 sixth or seventh-round pick

One easy way to collect more picks without dealing away from your present draft capital is to dip into your future assets. The general rule of thumb with these deals from a compensation standpoint is to offer a future selection one round up from the spot you're trading into. For example: a 2021 sixth-rounder would cost a 2022 fifth-rounder.

The Seahawks have made many trades like this in the past, taking out an advance on next year's draft to put towards their current situation. Given what limited resources they have at their disposal this year, it's likely they'll make another one of these deals to help their cause.