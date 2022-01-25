Analysis: 3 Mock Trade Proposals For Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
The Russell Wilson trade rumors are not going anywhere. Fear them, run from them—they’ll arrive all the same. Some of you won’t even read the article before you accuse me of clickbait and stirring up drama. It happens whenever somebody has the “nerve” to cover a story involving Russell Wilson’s disenchantment with the Seahawks. But here's the thing with writing articles like this in the face of heavy scrutiny: I don’t care.
This is a real storyline because Wilson, through his agent, Mark Rodgers, has made it one. Wilson’s camp seemingly wants this to be talked about; and if you’re not asking yourself why, you’re deluding yourself of reality.
So why would Wilson not only want to push this narrative, but actively add fuel to the fire when he himself could shut this down with one simple statement? His comment on winning "more Super Bowls" in Seattle does not count either, considering it was followed with the caveat of "hoping" that would be the case. Either he wants more attention or he wants the Seahawks to trade him without specifically asking for a trade.
So why wouldn’t he publicly ask for a trade? Ask yourself this: has Wilson ever done anything knowing it might hurt his personal brand? No.
There is nothing wrong with Wilson looking out for himself in the interim or in the long-term—let’s be clear about that. But there is also nothing wrong with questioning the motives and long-term desires of Wilson in Seattle. Over the past season-and-a-half, Wilson has been largely mediocre with some great performances and all-time stinkers sprinkled into the mix. But in large part, Wilson has been about average during that stretch. You can blame whatever you like, but the simple truth is this: he hasn’t played up to the level a $35 million franchise quarterback should be expected to in nearly two full seasons.
We can argue whether or not the Seahawks have held up their end of the bargain but we cannot, in all fairness, assume that Wilson has either. Something isn’t working. But allow me to state something definitive right here: I do not believe Russell Wilson will be traded this offseason.
He may dump gasoline on the fire and fan the flames with vague answers to questions of which he can give definitive statements. He may continue to publicly demand better production out of his offensive line, even if it means throwing teammates under the bus in the process. He will almost certainly want more weapons.
But Pete Carroll still wants Wilson at quarterback and so it shall likely be. That said, just because something isn’t likely to happen, doesn’t mean it can’t. So, here are three trade packages for Seattle's star quarterback I’m sure will make everybody happy.
Seahawks acquire 2022 picks No. 15, 19, 51 and QB Gardner Minshew from Eagles for QB Russell Wilson
The Eagles are in prime position to make a serious run at Wilson, who may waive his no-trade clause to head back east to Philadelphia. The Eagles have three first-round selections this year (slotted at picks No. 15, 16 and 19), have a solid core already established and a pair of interesting quarterbacks the Seahawks may see as a quality placeholder while they look for their next man.
Minshew’s accuracy and surprising mobility are good fits for Carroll and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s scheme, but they could fall in love with the athleticism of Hurts and demand him instead. With a good Wilson, the Eagles could instantly vault to the top of the NFC East and still retain a mid first-round pick and another passer to trade and recoup draft capital in the process. Wilson probably won’t love the weaponry in Philly, but Dallas Goedert and Devonta Smith both carry upside, as does the offensive line and the league's top run game in 2021.
Seahawks acquire 2022 picks No. 4, 38, 2023 first-round pick and QB Zach Wilson from Jets for QB Russell Wilson
If Wilson was coming off a better season, asking for both of the Jets' first-round picks wouldn’t be out of the question. In fact, Seattle may demand both to pull off such a deal. But in this proposal, the Seahawks land a top-five selection and an early second-round selection, as well as a first-round pick next year. Zach Wilson is an interesting name fresh off an up-and-down rookie campaign. He certainly possesses some playmaking abilities at the quarterback position, but he has a long way to go to live up to his No. 2 draft slot from a year prior. Still, he’s talented and has franchise quarterback potential.
Wilson would love the limelight of New York and the chance to save a morbid franchise like the Jets would do wonderful things for his legacy—something Wilson has become enamored with securing. The Jets’ younger offensive core of receivers Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, along with running back Michael Carter, are a good start for Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh, who's very familiar with the veteran passer's skillset.
Seahawks acquire QB Justin Fields, LB Roquan Smith, 2022 pick No. 39 and 2023 first-round pick from Bears for QB Russell Wilson
I’ve often wondered what a player-driven trade package might look like for Wilson; and the Bears, having traded their 2022 first-rounder and more for Fields, could be the prime candidate for such a scenario. Fields, like Zach Wilson, had an up-and-down rookie campaign, but he does provide the athleticism and strong arm Carroll has come accustomed to. Smith essentially becomes the Bobby Wagner replacement, fortifying the linebacking core with Jordyn Brooks going forward.
The Bears are the team that was rumored to have aggressively pursued Wilson last offseason and was on Wilson’s list of four teams he’d accept a trade to. Rumor has it that general manager John Schneider had a deal he liked for Wilson this time last year, but Carroll vetoed it. While this rumor was never confirmed nor denied, it's out there and it makes the connection hard to ignore.