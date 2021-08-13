Analysis: 3 Questions Ahead of Seahawks' Preseason Opener

Before the Seahawks square off against the Raiders on Saturday, here are three questions to ponder heading in.

Saturday night, the Seahawks will kick off the 2021 preseason with a visit to Las Vegas for a date against the Raiders. While both teams are unlikely to play their key starters for very long—if at all—there will be plenty of storylines to follow as Seattle gets its first real opportunity to see what it has.

Here are three questions heading into the team's first "dress rehearsal" of the month.

How much will Shane Waldron reveal?

By nature, some of the Seahawks' scheme changes under Waldron will become apparent on Saturday—but to what degree? Will the emphasis on tempo be obvious? Will there be a heavy dose of pre-snap motion, play-action and outside zone running? They're not going to show everything, but a summer's worth of questions should be lightened by the end of this one.

How will Darrell Taylor look in his first NFL action?

Taylor's looked explosive in training camp and, most importantly, healthy. Now, nearly a year-and-a-half since he was drafted, he'll finally get a chance to play in an NFL game. With Aldon Smith released earlier this week, the door is open for Taylor to solidify himself as the Seahawks' starting strongside linebacker. Look for him to also get some work out of the LEO defensive end position.

Does anyone push Ahkello Witherspoon at left cornerback?

Witherspoon looks primed to be the Seahawks' starter at left-side cornerback—for Week 1, at least. But will another corner challenge him beforehand, beginning on Saturday night? There are four other corners behind him who continue to impress in camp and they will likely get the bulk of the playing time in this game. Can one of them use that opportunity to catapult themselves into a legitimate competition with Witherspoon? It may very well be their best opportunity to make things interesting.