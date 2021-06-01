Analysis: 3 Realistic Trades For Seahawks to Acquire Falcons WR Julio Jones

Jones wants to play for a contender as he enters the latter stages of his career, while Atlanta seeks financial relief and young players to accelerate its rebuild. What could Seattle offer to acquire the future Hall of Famer via trade?

Frustrated by the franchise's recent struggles and desiring to play for a contender, Falcons receiver Julio Jones requested a trade earlier in the offseason and the team had been fielding calls behind the scenes.

Then on May 24, though it remains unknown whether or not Jones knew he was on the air, the star wideout told host Shannon Sharpe of FS1's Undisputed "I'm out of there" when pressed about his future in Atlanta.

This latest development irked the Falcons, who clearly lost leverage when it comes to negotiating a potential trade with other teams. With Jones having one foot squarely out of the door and the rest of the league knowing the team is desperate for salary cap relief, new general manager Terry Fontenot could have a difficult time receiving desired compensation for the future Hall of Famer.

Among a bevy of suitors who have been linked to the perennial All-Pro, despite already having DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and second-round pick D'Wayne Eskridge on their roster, the Seahawks reportedly have been in touch with the Falcons about a possible trade. Sources confirmed quarterback Russell Wilson has also spoken with Jones multiple times about the possibility of the two players teaming up in the Pacific Northwest.

There are a myriad of reasons to believe Seattle won't be able to swing a deal for Jones, starting with the fact the team has less than $8 million in cap space currently. But with Atlanta struggling to get anything close to its asking price and likely to be forced to accept less in return, general manager John Schneider could be in a prime position to unexpectedly pull off one of his signature blockbusters and further bolster his team's Super Bowl chances.

To make a deal happen, here are three realistic trade pitches Schneider could offer Fontenot to try to land Jones before the start of the 2021 season.

Option 1: Seahawks trade 2022 second-round pick and 2022 fourth-round pick to Falcons for Jones

If Schneider doesn't want to include any young players or established veterans as part of a trade package for Jones, the Seahawks will likely have to sweeten the deal with a second draft choice since they don't have a 2022 first rounder at their disposal. Reports have surfaced indicating the Falcons would take an unconditional second-round pick if the other team would pick up all of the receiver's remaining $38 million on his contract. Seattle may not be willing to do that given the franchise's own tight salary cap situation, but offering an additional day three selection could be enough to get Atlanta to sign off on a deal without making such a steep financial commitment.

It's also possible the Seahawks could consider moving their 2023 first-round pick, but that seems too expensive of a price tag and the rebuilding Falcons will likely prefer offers with draft picks for next year anyway.

Option 2: Seahawks trade 2022 second-round pick, 2022 sixth-round pick, and defensive end Alton Robinson to Falcons for Jones and 2022 seventh-round pick

Most likely, for Seattle to make an offer good enough to pique Atlanta's interest, Schneider will need to include a promising young player with several years under club control remaining to execute a trade. Looking at the Falcons' most glaring roster needs, the team has struggled to muster much of a pass rush over the past three years, finishing in the bottom third of the league for sacks each year since 2018.

Ironically, after dealing with their own issues harassing quarterbacks in recent years, the Seahawks now have a surplus of talented defensive ends. Robinson surprised as a rookie, contributing 4.0 sacks in limited playing time as a reserve at the LEO defensive end spot. But with Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa re-signing, Darrell Taylor back from injury, and Aldon Smith possibly being in the mix for snaps, he may be expendable and with three cheap years left on his rookie deal, he would be an appealing trade chip for the Falcons.

Option 3: Seahawks trade 2022 third-round pick and receiver D'Wayne Eskridge to Falcons for Jones and a 2022 fifth-round pick

Unfortunately, the Seahawks don't have many other young players like Robinson who the Falcons would covet in a trade. Rashaad Penny and Rasheem Green have battled injuries and are entering the final year of their rookie deals, L.J. Collier has been a serviceable starter at best, Marquise Blair is coming off a torn ACL, and Freddie Swain has 13 receptions to his name. Atlanta won't be interested in taking on big salaries for veterans either. They certainly won't be trading for someone like Jamal Adams who needs a new contract.

If Schneider really wants to go all-in and appease Wilson by landing another superstar receiver, moving Eskridge only a month after drafting him may need to be kept in consideration. The Falcons would be getting a high-upside receiver in return to help fill the void left behind by Jones' departure while creating a bunch of cap space, while the Seahawks wouldn't have to give up quite as much in terms of draft capital and would still have seven selections to work with for next year.

Since the Seahawks only made three picks in this past draft and love what they have seen from Eskridge thus far, the chances of such a deal happening are slim-to-none and trading him away would be a major gamble. But if they really want Jones, this would surely be an offer that catches Fontenot's attention compared to what other teams are bringing to the negotiating table.