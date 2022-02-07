Analysis: 3 Salary Cap-Strapped Teams Who Could Be Trade Partners For Seahawks

With several NFL teams at least $20 million in the red heading towards the start of a new league year, teams like Seattle that are flush in cap space may be able to land quality talent for pennies on the dollar in terms of trade compensation.

After seeing the salary cap plummet to nearly $180 million last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL should see a return to normalcy after the return of fans to stadiums last fall with the cap expected to jump back up to $208.2 million. But after a challenging offseason filled with voided and restructured contracts to stay afloat, that doesn't mean every franchise is out of the woods financially.

With the start of the new league year a little over a month away, per OverTheCap.com, an estimated 11 teams currently are in the red over the NFL's salary cap threshold. Each of those organizations will have to find ways to work under the cap before free agency starts, and while some of them will be able to do that with just an extension or restructure, a few of them face far more dire situations.

Most notably, after kicking the can down the road for several years running, the time has come to pay the piper for the Saints. Hampered by several large contracts and more than $12 million in dead money, they currently sit a remarkable $75 million over the league's salary cap. The Packers aren't in a much better position at an estimated $50 million over the cap, while the Cowboys are nearly $22 million over.

Tough decisions await all three of those franchises and ultimately, each will likely have to part ways with some of their best players to draw even before the start of the new league year. Other teams with ample cap space such as the Seahawks, who currently have $36 million in cap room, could be well-positioned to bargain at the trade table for premium talent at pennies on the dollar. They could also wait for the team to release those players, though that always carries the risk of losing out to another team once they hit the market.

Looking at the aforementioned three franchises currently in salary cap hell, which players may the Seahawks have interest in pursuing via trade to bolster their roster?