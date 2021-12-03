Analysis: 3 Seahawks Deserving of More Frequent Usage Over Final 6 Games

The Seahawks' hopes of clinching their fourth consecutive playoff berth are all but gone. However, there are still six games left in the regular season that must be played, which can still be important for individual achievements, player development and more.

Let's go over three players who need to be more involved before the year wraps up.

WR DK Metcalf

Three games into Russell Wilson's return, Metcalf has been targeted 20 times for just eight catches, 70 yards and no touchdowns. Only four of those targets came in the team's 17-15 loss to Washington on Monday, which were all fired his way no earlier than the third quarter. This is a problem—one Wilson and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron have vowed to fix this week. Metcalf was once on pace to shatter the numbers he posted in 2020 on his way to a second-team All-Pro selection. But while he's still well-positioned to post a career-high in touchdowns, eclipsing his 83 catches and 1,303 yards from a year ago will be tough to do. Right now, he's at 47 receptions for 650 yards, with just one 100-yard performance under his belt (107, Week 3 at Minnesota). Whatever his final tally winds up being, Seattle has to do a better job of involving its best offensive weapon not named Wilson.

C Dakoda Shepley

Offseason concerns about the Seahawks' situation at center have been proven valid. Kyle Fuller was a disaster in his seven starts at the position; and while Ethan Pocic has flashed at times, his typical struggles—particularly in one-on-ones—are still ever so present. Shepley, acquired via waivers from the 49ers, has yet to play a single snap since coming to Seattle. Perhaps he falls in the same category as Pocic and Fuller, but at 3-8, the Seahawks should at least see if he can provide a spark. If anything, collecting more data about the former CFL standout and Deadpool actor should prove useful before heading into the new league year.

DE Alton Robinson

As unfortunate as it is, Carlos Dunlap has been a major disappointment for the Seahawks this year. Now, the veteran is starting to see his playing time diminish, taking the field on just 21 snaps—four in Washington—in Seattle's last two games. This has opened up the door for Robinson to play more, though he's still played just 27.5 percent of the team's defensive snaps in that time (46-of-167). While the second-year man out of Syracuse doesn't boast one specific standout trait, his 12.1 percent pressure rate (12-of-99) is tied with Darrell Taylor (23-of-190) for first amongst the team's edge players. He's earned the right to see the 35-40 snaps per game the Seahawks give to their top pass rushers, especially at this point in the season when the stakes are so incredibly low.