Analysis: 3 Things Seahawks Must Accomplish Between Now and Week 1

Roster cutdowns are on the horizon and more moves will be sure to follow. Taking advantage of the bye week, here are three things the Seahawks must accomplish before they face the Colts in 13 days.

The preseason is officially over and all eyes are now on Week 1. But before the Seahawks square off against the Colts on September 12, some housekeeping is in order. By 1:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, they will join 31 other teams in cutting their roster down from 80 players to 53. But the roster churn likely won't stop there.

With the preseason reduced from four games to three, there is now a bye week between the final dress rehearsal of the summer and the start of the regular season. This not only gives teams time to get healthy, but it allows for them to continue tweaking their roster before game week.

General manager John Schneider and his staff are working tirelessly to put the finishing touches on what they hope is a championship-caliber squad. Here are three things they must accomplish prior to their trip to Indianapolis.

1. Extend Quandre Diggs long-term and settle "hold-in" with Duane Brown

Heading into training camp, the big ticket item on the Seahawks' to-do list was inking strong safety Jamal Adams to a long-term extension. They got it done, but now it's his free safety counterpart who, deservedly, wants his due as well. Set to be a free agent following this season, Diggs has more than earned a payday in Seattle and it should be a matter of "when," not "if" he secures the bag.

The team is also in extension negotiations with veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown, who did not practice during training camp. Staying present at the Seahawks' facility, however, Brown is conducting a "hold-in" as he looks for a commitment beyond 2021. But this one's a bit more tricky than Diggs or Adams. Seattle's hesitancy to give the 36-year old a multi-year deal is understandable, considering the volatile nature of linemen his age. Something that locks him in for 2022 should be on the table, but the Seahawks might want to approach this on a year-to-year basis. Either way, they need to settle this in some form or fashion to ensure the protection of quarterback Russell Wilson's blindside from Week 1 onward.

2. Explore outside options at left cornerback

After back-to-back abysmal performances against the Raiders and Broncos, the Seahawks managed to end the preseason on a high note as the Chargers came to town this past Saturday night. But one thing that still lagged behind was the development of their competition for the starting left cornerback job, which still offers very little clarity as to how it will play out.

Ahkello Witherspoon could be the guy, at least in Week 1, but his performances in the preseason left more to be desired. No one truly impressed to the point where a clear winner stood out among the rest. This is a problem for a unit that looked underwhelming on paper and followed suit on the field this month.

Options to get better are limited, however. The Seahawks don't have a first-round pick in 2022 to overwhelm any potential trade partners and the free agent market is barren, save for one name. That would be, of course, Richard Sherman. But it shouldn't be assumed that Sherman, following his arrest in July, has football at the forefront of his mind right now.

Therefore, if they do make an upgrade, it would most likely come in the form of Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. But the issue with that is: Gilmore wants an extension and, as we went over earlier, Seattle is already in negotiations with two of its own players. It would seem unwise to add a third to the mix, particularly a 30-year old cornerback. If it's possible to convince him to play out the final year of his contract for a Super Bowl contender, then that's something that should be explored. But another big "if" will be seeing if he can be had for less than a first-round selection or perhaps even a second.

3. If possible, trade Rashaad Penny

On a much smaller scale, it would behoove the Seahawks to get something of value for one of their running backs. Theoretically, they can carry the quintet of Chris Carson, Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and Penny if they so desire, but freeing up an extra roster spot could be the difference in keeping the likes of safety Aashari Crosswell or offensive lineman Jake Curhan off the waiver wire on Tuesday.

Essentially, the freed-up roster spot is arguably more valuable than an excess of depth at running back. Of course, this is a team that was hampered by injuries at the position last year, so it makes a degree of sense to have insurance. But it just doesn't line up well for this particular roster.

In the end, facts are facts: Penny underwhelmed in the preseason and was consequently outperformed by Collins and Dallas. While it remains to be seen if the Seahawks agree, both runners did enough to leapfrog the former first-round pick on the depth chart. That's not to say Penny is bad, but with injuries still a concern and just a year left on his contract, he should no longer be exposed to privileges he hasn't earned. That means a significant limitation in snaps and carries.

So taking this all into consideration, you may ask: why would a team want to trade for him? Simply put: teams have traded anywhere from a fifth to a seventh-round pick for far worse. And for a team like the Ravens or Jaguars, who just lost their No. 1 running back, Penny is an excellent flier to take at that price tag. Knowing what Schneider and company have been able to acquire for a late day three selection in the past (Diggs, Carlos Dunlap, etc.), that could be a nice asset to have at the trade deadline.