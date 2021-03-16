Analysis: 4 Free Agent Cornerbacks Seahawks Could Target Following Shaquill Griffin's Departure

Now that Shaquill Griffin has made his decision to depart the Pacific Northwest, where will the Seahawks turn to address their depleted cornerback group?

The Seahawks have taken their biggest hit of the offseason thus far, losing free agent cornerback Shaquill Griffin to the Jaguars. Shortly after reports indicated Seattle was making one last push to retain its 2017 third-round selection, The Athletic's Mike Dugar took to Twitter with the news of Griffin's deal with Jacksonville.

The 26-year old corner's deal comes in at three years and is worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed, per Dugar. This was ultimately too rich for the Seahawks, especially after initial reports claimed the two sides were "not in the same ballpark" financially as of yesterday.

Outside of this morning's report of their involvement in the bidding for running back Leonard Fournette, the Seahawks have remained relatively quiet on the market after failing to nab interior offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Kevin Zeitler on Monday. Although much of the focus has been on the Seahawks' handling of the offensive line this offseason, their defense is in equal need of attention with several 2020 starters currently unrestricted free agents, Griffin included.

Already having one starter seemingly locked into place with 2020 surprise standout D.J. Reed, as well as depth behind him with Ugo Amadi and Tre Flowers, re-signing Griffin would have helped solidify the Seahawks' cornerback unit for the 2021 season. But given their current financial situation, they were at too great of a disadvantage to seal the deal. Now, they'll have to look elsewhere for a second starting outside corner in a fairly deep market for the position. Let's take a look at some options they have.

Quinton Dunbar

Acquired by the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick from Washington last offseason, Quinton Dunbar's lone campaign in Seattle could not have been more of a rollercoaster than it was. Landing on the Commissioner's Exempt List following armed robbery charges in the summer, Dunbar got off to a late start to the year and only appeared in six games for the team before finishing on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Given that Dunbar's legal situation appears to have cleared up, he should be set for a more normal season in 2021, health provided. If so, the Seahawks could finally get a proper look at a potential game-changing corner who should come at an attractive price point.

Richard Sherman

With his former heir apparent, Griffin, now heading to the Jaguars, Richard Sherman could make sense for the Seahawks in a reversal of roles. Although Sherman's time in Seattle ended on a poor note, with him winding up on the rival 49ers for the past three seasons, the two sides may be a perfect fit for one another right now.

The Seahawks could use the familiarity, and one could make the argument so does Sherman. After an injury-plagued 2020 at the age of 32, the three-time first-team All-Pro may have a limited market this offseason. He's reported to have interest from the Saints, but don't rule out a reunion with the team that helped put him on the map.

Kevin King

Seattle sports fans would surely be pleased to see former University of Washington standout Kevin King make his return to the Pacific Northwest. However, King has struggled to stay healthy and consistent in his play since being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Packers.

Appearing in 664 snaps last year, the 25-year old had a rough end to his time in Green Bay. Posting a below-average Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 52.1 while allowing an opponent passer rating of 105.8, King had several key miscues in the Packers' eventual 31-26 loss to the Bucs in the NFC championship game. With his size, however, he looks the part of a prototypical Seahawks corner and could benefit from a return home.

Ahkello Witherspoon

Like King, Ahkello Witherspoon fits the criteria of what the Seahawks tend to prefer with their outside cornerbacks. Standing at 6-foot-2 with 33-inch arms, the former 49ers defensive back has been average or better for most of his career.

While injuries have kept him off the field for a considerable amount of time through his first four years in the league, there's a ton of potential for Witherspoon to succeed with a change of scenery. Considering the state of the market, there may be an opportunity here for Seattle to snag a younger option with some long-term upside at an affordable rate.