Analysis: 4 Prospects Seahawks Could Pick at No. 9 in 2022 NFL Draft

If you have the stones and confidence to wait out quarterback, you can tap into players who truly warrant an early selection. And heck, some teams will feel better about Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral than Ridder. Most importantly, with certain other franchises run by owners applying take-a-quarterback-early pressure on their front offices, it’s big that Seahawks trustee Jody Allen has given her blessing for Pete and John to do their stuff. This will not be the case league-wide.

Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is a rare cornerback prospect numbers-wise and on tape. The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder measured in with 33.5-inch arms at the 2022 NFL Combine. Gardner’s long arms mean he would be somewhat of a Richard Sherman-style throwback for a Seattle defense that has since established an additional smaller corner mold after getting absorbed in drafting corners with arms measuring 32 inches or longer. The junior can move too, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash.

Gardner did not allow a single touchdown catch in his college career. The corner was similarly stingy on a wider level, with Pro Football Focus charting Gardner as allowing just 6.6 yards per reception in the 2021 college football season. Understandably, Gardner carries a visible swagger, including wearing the No. 1 jersey in his final year with Cincinnati.

Most importantly, Gardner puts his length to use at the line of scrimmage. The 20-year old, who turns 21 in August, has the press man reps to complement his physical gifts. His best reps arrived via step kick press technique, the stuff Seattle coaches. He bullied receivers playing two-to-one-to-none with his arms, denying them space and fighting to stay square at the line of scrimmage.

In 2021, Gardner varied his technique more, utilizing an inch move at the line of scrimmage along with some other stuff. It would serve him well to get back to majoring and dominating in step-kick while only using the other stuff as rare change-ups.

Gardner can further refine his press technique. Patience always requires work. Meanwhile, he would benefit from additional transitional footwork. It would help him take more air out of outside releases while staying square. In college, he was so good at unlocking his hips with two arms on that it was rare to see the kick as 2 went to 1. The Seahawks would coach him an outside read step on occasion to better protect these situations.

Gardner plays on the edge of legal physicality, which will get flagged in the NFL more often than college football. However, it’s preferable for prospects to come with this mindset and style than the opposite of lacking nasty. It’s easier to tune down than turn up. Gardner also requires work as a tackler, with his willing acceleration seeing him overpursue and out-leverage himself into contact and the end result being grasping arms.

It’s just rare to have a corner come out of today’s college football as physical and comfortable in press as Gardner, from a tools and technique perspective. Furthermore, the former Bearcat is proficient at locating and playing the ball from the trail position downfield. He has recovery speed to go with his length also, even if his agility is about what you’d expect from a taller corner.

Concerns about the level of competition played were alleviated by impressive performances in bowl games, like the national championship semifinal against Alabama where Gardner did his thing against players like Jameson Williams. His step kick was his main technique once more and it was especially impressive versus wide inside releases.

Gardner is the prototypical Seattle corner, whatever their recent drafting. Gardner, with experience on the right and the left, would enable the Seahawks to get back to playing pressed up on the outside with cover 1 man and press/press bail Cover 3. Unsurprisingly, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that the Seahawks brought Gardner to the VMAC for an official top 30 visit.