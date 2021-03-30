Analysis: 4 Reunions That Could Make Sense For Seahawks in 2021

Needing to find value for the remainder of free agency, the cap-strapped Seahawks could turn to these four familiar faces to help fill out their roster.

With 13 acquisitions through the first two weeks of free agency, the Seahawks have finished most of the heavy lifting in the construction of their 2021 roster. Bolstering their offensive and defensive lines, as well as cornerback, running back, and tight end, they've filled quite a few of their most pressing needs despite having limited resources to work with.

It's not even April yet, however, and plenty of quality free agents remain available on the market. The Seahawks, like many teams, could use more reinforcements at several positions, so they're likely far from done. Considering they only have three selections in next month's draft as of now, they may have to continue plucking away at free agency.

There, they may be able to find value at this stage as we inch closer to the draft. Once April ends and teams have a better idea of how their 2021 roadmap shakes out, options may reduce for many free agents. With cap space becoming more limited league-wide as the days go by, familiarity and an opportunity to win a championship could play a key role in where some of the remaining veterans on the market wind up.

Teams like the Seahawks, who currently boast the second-worst cap situation in the NFL per OverTheCap.com, could be major benefactors of such a scenario. It could lead them to snagging an aging veteran with some juice left in the tank, or a player who's called the Pacific Northwest 'home' once before—or both.

There are still many former Seahawks available as of now—some who played for them in 2020 and others that have been longer separated. Today, let's take a look at four players who fit in the latter category.

WR Golden Tate

Outside of their big addition of tight end Gerald Everett, the Seahawks haven't added another weapon to quarterback Russell Wilson's arsenal thus far. Starting slot receiver David Moore has departed for Carolina, currently leaving Freddie Swain and a quintet of reserve/future contract holdovers to duke it out for the spot this summer.

It feels inevitable they lengthen their receiving unit over the next month, whether it be in free agency or the draft. One name that continues to sit out on the market and makes a ton of sense for the Seahawks is Golden Tate, their former second-round selection all the way back in 2010. I've written about the fit with Tate and how his relationship with Wilson - or lack thereof - could make this point all but moot, but there's no denying how well both sides line up right now. Tate can still be an effective and productive slot but just hasn't had the quarterback talent since leaving Detroit.

Likelihood: Should happen, but hurdles to overcome.

CB Richard Sherman

With cornerback Shaquill Griffin now in Jacksonville, could the Seahawks reunite with one of their future Hall of Famers to replace his former heir apparent? Richard Sherman is reportedly 'open' to the idea, which would see him join his former teammates with the 49ers, D.J. Reed and Ahkello Witherspoon, atop Seattle's depth chart.

Sherman has dealt with injuries in two of his last three seasons, but has still played at a fairly high level when he's seen the field and will likely command too high of a dollar figure for the Seahawks' tastes. They are, however, currently putting a lot of stock into the inconsistent play of Witherspoon, who's expected to start opposite Reed as of now. If the market doesn't develop for him as he hopes at the age of 33, Sherman may be willing to come back to where it all started for another chance at a second ring. At the very least, he would give Seattle stability, but hurt feelings would first have to be mended following his less-than-ideal departure from the Pacific Northwest in 2018.

Likelihood: Never say 'never,' but...

IOL D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezy

Ethan Pocic is currently penciled in as the Seahawks' starting center in 2021 after re-signing on a one-year deal, but the expectation is the team will add more competition at the position in the 2021 NFL Draft. If they swing and miss in late April, however, they could adopt an intriguing idea that's been floated out there this offseason: moving second-year guard Damien Lewis to the spot. While Lewis struggled in his 66 snaps at center last year, a full offseason dedicated to the transition could set him up for better success.

This could mean keeping newly-acquired interior lineman Gabe Jackson at his natural position of right guard. But even if they stuck with Jackson's anticipated move to left guard, the Seahawks could fill the right side with one of two former players who are likely to still be available post-draft: D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezy. Neither player necessarily fits the scheme expected to be implemented by new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, but both found great success under offensive line coach Mike Solari, who remains employed by Seattle despite the onslaught of changes to its coaching staff this offseason. Given that they likely don't want to disrupt the momentum Lewis built as a rookie, I highly doubt a move is in his future. But if desperate times call for desperate measures, it's a possibility perhaps worth pondering with a pair of familiar guards still waiting to find their new home.

Likelihood: Not at all, unless...