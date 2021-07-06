Analysis: 5 Free Agent Flyers Seahawks Should Consider Taking

As training camp draws closer, quite a few remaining free agent veterans should land with new teams. Which ones should Seahawks fans keep an eye on for their team?

After executing some uncharacteristic cap maneuvering tactics, the Seahawks had a far busier offseason than many expected. And even with all the moves they've made, predominantly on the free agent market, they still have some funds to spend—$8.3 million, to be specific, per OverTheCap.com

Some of that will likely be carried over into the season for insurance if injuries crop up or a position group severely underperforms. However, it's not much of a reach to say Seattle general manager John Schneider and his staff are far from done tinkering with their roster a little over two months before the regular season kicks off.

While a signature summertime trade from Schneider or a big reunion with cornerback Richard Sherman may still be in the cards, more minor roster shifting is certainly on the way. And with that, the Seahawks may find a player or two who can help them this fall. The free agent market is still rich with veteran talent at several positions of need for them, with many players likely to choose their next home before the start of training camp at the end of this month.

Let's go over five names the Seahawks should kick the tires on before they reconvene on July 31.

RB Alfred Morris

Running back isn't much of a need for the Seahawks on paper, but they were involved in the market of Giovani Bernard before he signed with the Buccaneers in April, potentially indicating they're looking to add some veteran depth with a particular set of skills. Bernard may have been an exception, however, given his above-average pass blocking and pass catching ability out of the backfield. With Morris, there isn't much pass catching upside but he did check in as one of the league's best pass blockers in 2020, earning an 84.4 pass block grade from Pro Football Focus. Appearing in nine games for the Giants, he registered 238 yards and a touchdown on the ground, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. If Seattle is looking to get more out of its primary pass blocking back, a role that has recently been filled by Travis Homer, then Morris is a solid flyer to take this late in the game.

WR Dede Westbrook

Despite receiving interest from several teams, Westbrook remains out on the market after tearing his ACL in Week 7 last year. Reports in May indicated the former Oklahoma standout will be ready for football activities come August, so perhaps his wait will come to an end soon. With the Seahawks still featuring one or two openings in their receiving corps, Westbrook would have ample opportunity to make the team and could even compete with Freddie Swain for the fourth spot on the depth chart. It wouldn't be a walk in the park, however, with the likes of Penny Hart, Cade Johnson, Connor Wedington and several others also vying for the team's limited jobs. But Westbrook was a highly productive receiver despite catching passes from quarterbacks like Blake Bortles, putting up 1,716 yards and nine touchdowns on 159 catches in his three healthy seasons with the Jaguars. There's a lot of upside here for a team looking to give Russell Wilson the best weapons possible.

DT Geno Atkins

It was reported in June that Atkins was aiming to be cleared from the torn rotator cuff he suffered last season by July 1, but nearly a week has passed since that date and no further updates have been given. Assuming he's able to get back to full strength at some point this month, he'll become one of the hottest names on the market. While he has several All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections under his belt, there are two major omissions from his career accomplishments: a championship... and a playoff win. The Seahawks can offer him the chance at nailing down both in 2021, while reuniting him with former Bengals teammate Carlos Dunlap on a defensive line that could use more experience in its interior.

DT Corey Peters

The Seahawks have become familiar with Peters over the years during their NFC West battles with the Cardinals. Peters isn't the "sexy" name on the defensive tackle market like Atkins or Jurrell Casey, and is coming off a torn patellar tendon suffered in Week 10 last year, but he's been a solid interior defender throughout his 10-year career. A fine run defender with decent pass rushing skills, Peters could give the Seahawks a couple sacks and a few tackles for loss as a rotational piece behind Poona Ford and Al Woods. But with the uncertainty surrounding his recovery and his relatively low ceiling, Bryan Mone and Robert Nkemdiche may simply be more appealing.

S Michael Thomas

Not to be confused with the Saints' star wideout of the same name, Thomas's value comes from his high-level special teams play. Earning Pro Bowl honors in 2018 for his efforts in the third phase of the game, the nine-year veteran could provide leadership to a team that's moved on from its long-time special teams captain in Neiko Thorpe.