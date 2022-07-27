Skip to main content

Analysis: 4 Offensive Storylines to Watch in Seahawks' 2022 Training Camp

Without Russell Wilson or Chris Carson, the Seahawks face more questions on offense than they have had for a decade. Corbin Smith and Rob Rang dive into all the key storylines, including an impending competition under center and lingering contract negotiations for DK Metcalf.

Ushering in a new season and a new era in the process, the Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC on Wednesday without several notable stars from the most successful decade in franchise history.

Now in Denver after a blockbuster trade, Russell Wilson won't be under center in Seattle for the first time in a decade. The star quarterback also won't be handing off to two-time 1,000-yard rusher Chris Carson, who was forced to retire prior to the start of camp due to a neck injury. Up front, Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown wasn't re-signed and the team went the youth movement route by selecting Charles Cross with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as his replacement.

With so many talented veterans no longer on the roster, there's no shortage of questions for the Seahawks to figure out on offense. Do Drew Lock or Geno Smith have what it takes to be a viable starter replacing Wilson? Does star receiver DK Metcalf have a massive new contract coming his way? Will youth prove to be beneficial or a hinderance for a revamped offensive line? Who will step up as a complimentary weapon to Metcalf and Tyler Lockett?

Heading into what should be a fascinating training camp in the Pacific Northwest, Corbin Smith and Rob Rang try to find the answers to each of these questions as they dissect key storylines for Seattle on the offensive side of the ball. Check out the video above!

