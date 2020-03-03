Analysis: 5 Potential Seahawks Cap Casualties

Starting on March 16, NFL teams will be able to begin negotiating with free agents during the legal tampering period. Two days later, players will be able to officially sign contracts in one of the craziest periods on the league calendar.

With an estimated $44 million in cap space, the Seahawks are projected to be aggressive re-signing several of their own free agents, including Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed, as well as targeting upgrades available on the market. In particular, general manager John Schneider will be looking for defensive line help, especially if Clowney and/or Reed depart but he won't jeopardize the team's finances in the process.

"It’s really a daily or weekly process of figuring out how you’re going to put this thing together," Schneider said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We have some cap flexibility this year, which is great, but it’s not just about this year. It’s planning for next year and the following year as well. We have to be cognizant of where we’re going.”

Trying to balance being aggressive in an effort to improve the roster while also maintaining a healthy salary cap for future seasons, Schneider and the front office could opt to create additional space to use in free agency by discarding expensive veterans.

Here's a look at five potential Seahawks cap casualties, arguments for why they should be retained or released, and predictions on whether or not they will be on the roster next season.

Justin Britt

Why Seattle Will Keep Him: An unsung leader on the offensive line and in the locker room, Britt has been the one constant presence in the trenches for Seattle since being drafted in the second round in 2014. Before suffering a season-ending torn ACL last October, he had been one of the organization's most durable players, missing just one game in his five previous seasons. Depth behind him is shaky at best with Ethan Pocic missing 18 games over the past two seasons and undersized Joey Hunt struggling in his eight starts as a replacement in 2019.

Why Seattle Will Cut Him: While Britt has been a solid starting center for the past four seasons, he hasn't been a Pro Bowl-caliber player either. Coming off a severe knee injury, he will carry an $11.4 million cap hit in the final year of his current contract and cutting him would create nearly $9 million in cap space that could be used to address other needs, including adding another pass rusher.

Prediction: The Seahawks will attempt to negotiate a restructure or extension with Britt to lower his cap number for 2020. Look for both sides to reach a consensus to keep the respected center in the Pacific Northwest for at least one more season, if not more.

D.J. Fluker

Why Seattle Will Keep Him: Coach Pete Carroll has frequently called Fluker the "spirit" of the Seahawks offensive line and his attitude is infectious in the trenches. When he's been in the lineup the past two years, Seattle has looked like a different team with the mauling blocker occupying right guard and finished in the top five in rushing both years. He's a popular teammate in the locker room and with Mike Iupati already hitting free agency, releasing him would create two potential starting spots to fill in the interior.

Why Seattle Will Cut Him: As great as Fluker can be opening up lanes in the run game, his pass protection took a bit of a step back in his second season with the Seahawks. Though he started 16 games last year, including two playoff games, he has battled injuries throughout his career and the team can't be banking on him staying healthy a second straight season. By cutting him, Seattle could turn to a younger option and save more than $3.5 million against the cap.

Prediction: Since Seattle is already facing the prospect of losing Germain Ifedi in free agency and has decisions to make with Iupati and Britt, don't expect Fluker to be going anywhere. Continuity matters and at only 29 years of age, he'll play out the final year of his contract.

Ed Dickson

Why Seattle Will Keep Him: When Dickson was healthy in 2018, he performed well, catching 12 passes for 143 yards and scoring three touchdowns while also holding up well as a blocker. Given the extensive injury histories for Will Dissly and Greg Olsen, having another proven veteran on the roster as insurance would make sense.

Why Seattle Will Cut Him: Dickson simply cannot stay on the field, as he missed six games in 2018 and sat out the entire 2019 season with knee issues. Turning 33 years old in July, his best football is probably behind him and the Seahawks could re-invest $3 million saved against the cap by cutting him into another position group. Free agents Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson can be brought back at a cheaper price for depth.

Prediction: It'd be stunning if Dickson remains on the roster after signing Olsen. Expect Seattle to move on sometime before free agency starts and fill his spot by re-signing Hollister and/or Willson.

K.J. Wright

Why Seattle Will Keep Him: Bouncing back from the worst season of his career and chronic knee problems, Wright set career-highs in tackles (132), interceptions (3), and passes defensed (11) while starting all 18 regular season and playoff games for Seattle. Even if he's lost a step or two, he has never been the most athletic linebacker on the field and compensates for it with a high football IQ that allows him to be in the right position to make plays consistently. He remains a solid run defender and surprisingly savvy in coverage.

Why Seattle Will Cut Him: Fair or not, Wright is already on the wrong side of 30 years old and though he stayed healthy last year, he's had enough trouble with his knees in recent years to be concerned about him holding up for another season. His diminishing athleticism didn't prove to be a major problem last year, but he did get exposed at times by tight ends in coverage and further decline could make him a liability. Seattle would save $7.5 million by cutting him and Cody Barton looks ready to enter the starting lineup in his place when the time comes.

Prediction: This will be a tougher decision than most realize, but given how well Wright played last year, the Seahawks will hang onto him for one more season before giving the keys at weakside linebacker to Barton.

Bradley McDougald

Why Seattle Will Keep Him: Though he lacks elite speed or athletic traits, McDougald has been a beacon of consistency in three seasons playing both safety spots with the Seahawks. He's played in all but one game, producing at least 70 tackles each season and picking off five passes. He's also been the glue guy in a young, unproven secondary. Once Quandre Diggs arrived via trade at midseason, his performance improved dramatically and seeing that duo work together for an entire season would be a wise move for the organization.

Why Seattle Will Cut Him: The Seahawks used a second-round pick on Marquise Blair last April for a reason and at some point, Carroll will want to throw him into the lineup full-time. The ex-Utah standout can play both safety positions, but his hard-hitting, physical style is better suited at strong safety, making McDougald the one who likely would lose his starting job as a result. Carrying a cap hit over $5 million, Seattle would save more than $4 million in space by cutting him and turning to Blair.

Prediction: Blair has the talent to overtake McDougald at strong safety as early as this offseason, but the Seahawks won't release the reliable, versatile veteran, especially given the fact Blair and Diggs both dealt with injuries last season. He could be potential trade bait at some point.