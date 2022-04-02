Analysis: 5 Trade-Down Scenarios For Seahawks in First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Despite having a top-10 pick for the first time in over a decade, could we see a vintage trade-down from Seahawks general manager John Schneider in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? Ty Dane Gonzalez explores five possibilities.

For the first time in over a decade, the Seahawks will be picking in the top-10 of the NFL draft. But it won't be due to their own struggles in 2021, which landed their original first-round pick at No. 10. That pick now belongs to the Jets as part of the trade that sent safety Jamal Adams to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 2020.

Instead, Seattle will be picking one spot ahead of its original selection at No. 9, which was acquired from Denver in part for quarterback Russell Wilson last month. Many believe that pick will be used to draft Wilson's successor under center, with Liberty's Malik Willis and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder at the forefront of those projections. Other analysts and fans alike feel general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks' front office could instead target a blue-chip defensive prospect like Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis or Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, or nab an offensive tackle of the future like Mississippi State's Charles Cross.

But the thing about Schneider is: he loves to wheel and deal, and trading down from No. 9 could make sense in a fluid draft class. So what could his options be if he explores that avenue? Here are five ideas Seattle could hammer out with a quartet of potentially interested teams.

Houston Texans

Seahawks trade pick No. 9 to Texans for picks No. 13 and No. 80

In this scenario, the Seahawks get a mid third-round pick for dropping just four spots in the first-round order, keeping the potential loss in talent to a minimum and the possibility of another trade-down on the table. This may require someone like Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton falling unexpectedly to No. 9 for the Texans to show interest in moving up, though Willis or another young passer could be in play as well.

Here's how it scores on the trade value charts:

Jimmy Johnson

Seahawks receive: 1,340 points

Texans receive: 1,350 points

Rich Hill

Seahawks receive: 392 points

Texans receive: 387 points