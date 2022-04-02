Analysis: 5 Trade-Down Scenarios For Seahawks in First Round of 2022 NFL Draft
For the first time in over a decade, the Seahawks will be picking in the top-10 of the NFL draft. But it won't be due to their own struggles in 2021, which landed their original first-round pick at No. 10. That pick now belongs to the Jets as part of the trade that sent safety Jamal Adams to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 2020.
Instead, Seattle will be picking one spot ahead of its original selection at No. 9, which was acquired from Denver in part for quarterback Russell Wilson last month. Many believe that pick will be used to draft Wilson's successor under center, with Liberty's Malik Willis and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder at the forefront of those projections. Other analysts and fans alike feel general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks' front office could instead target a blue-chip defensive prospect like Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis or Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, or nab an offensive tackle of the future like Mississippi State's Charles Cross.
But the thing about Schneider is: he loves to wheel and deal, and trading down from No. 9 could make sense in a fluid draft class. So what could his options be if he explores that avenue? Here are five ideas Seattle could hammer out with a quartet of potentially interested teams.
Houston Texans
Seahawks trade pick No. 9 to Texans for picks No. 13 and No. 80
In this scenario, the Seahawks get a mid third-round pick for dropping just four spots in the first-round order, keeping the potential loss in talent to a minimum and the possibility of another trade-down on the table. This may require someone like Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton falling unexpectedly to No. 9 for the Texans to show interest in moving up, though Willis or another young passer could be in play as well.
Here's how it scores on the trade value charts:
Seahawks receive: 1,340 points
Texans receive: 1,350 points
Seahawks receive: 392 points
Texans receive: 387 points
Baltimore Ravens
Seahawks trade picks No. 9 and No. 72 to Ravens for picks No. 14, No. 45 and No. 196
Instead of going the accumulation route, the Seahawks use a five-pick trade-down in the first round to move up 27 spots out of the third round to nab their third selection in the 40-45 range. It would allow for a ton of possibilities in the second round and set up for an incredibly fun day two of the draft for Schneider and company.
Jimmy Johnson
Seahawks receive: 1,561.4 points
Ravens receive: 1,580 points
Rich Hill
Seahawks receive: 461 points
Ravens receive: 454 points
Philadelphia Eagles
Seahawks trade pick No. 9 to Eagles for picks No. 16 and No. 51
It's no secret the Eagles want/need to improve at the receiver position; and with three picks in the top-20 of the first round, they're poised to address that need and then some. But do they have their sights set on a particular name—one that may be impossible to nab with their first slotted pick at No. 15? And if so, how desperate are they to move up for said prospect? Because if they want pick No. 9, it will likely require what both trade value charts consider an overpay for the Seahawks to say yes.
Jimmy Johnson
Seahawks receive: 1,390 points
Eagles receive: 1,350 points
Rich Hill
Seahawks receive: 417 points
Eagles receive: 387 points
Pittsburgh Steelers
There are two options here for the Seahawks: one trade that relies heavily on future capital and one that further bolsters their day two efforts. Either deal would also require Seattle to forego the opportunity to select a premier prospect and slide 11 picks down to No. 20, so Pittsburgh will have to pony up if its interest in Willis is as strong as reported.
Option No. 1: Seahawks trade pick No. 9 to Steelers for picks No. 20, No. 138 and 2023 first-round pick
The general rule of thumb with future draft pick value is to drop it by a full round, so the 2023 first-rounder heading to the Seahawks will be graded with the same pick value as the Steelers' 2022 second-rounder for this exercise.
Jimmy Johnson
Seahawks receive: ~1,267 points
Steelers receive: 1,350 points
Rich Hill
Seahawks receive: ~395 points
Steelers receive: 387 points
Option No. 2: Seahawks trade picks No. 9 and No. 109 to Steelers for picks No. 20, No. 52 and No. 84
Jimmy Johnson
Seahawks receive: 1,400 points
Steelers receive: 1,426 points
Rich Hill
Seahawks receive: 429 points
Steelers receive: 419 points