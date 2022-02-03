Analysis: 6 Senior Bowl Prospects Seahawks Could Land at Pick No. 41

The Senior Bowl has become a must-watch offseason event for Seahawks fans in the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era. With this year's iteration now underway down in Mobile, Alabama, Ty Dane Gonzalez looks at six attendees who could appeal to Seattle with its first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Day two of Senior Bowl workouts is in the books, and plenty of prospective NFL players have already left quite the impression on those in attendance. The Seahawks won't get a crack at this year's rookie class until pick No. 41 in the 2022 NFL Draft, but when they do, there's a good chance it could be one of the up-and-comers currently working down in Mobile, Alabama.

Since general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll arrived in Seattle, 30 of the team's draft picks have been Senior Bowl alums. That connection has only grown even deeper over the past few years, with former Seahawks scout Jim Nagy being appointed to executive director of the event in 2018. From that point forward, each of Seattle's first selections of the past four drafts—running back Rashaad Penny, defensive end L.J. Collier, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and receiver Dee Eskridge—kicked their pre-draft tour into high gear at the Senior Bowl.

That trend may very well continue in 2022, and there are several names certain to catch the Seahawks' attention. While things can—and will—change quite a bit over the next two months, here are five Senior Bowl attendees that could be up for grabs when Seattle is finally on the clock.