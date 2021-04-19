Analysis: A Pair of Receivers Seahawks Could Target Via Trade

Lacking depth behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Freddie Swain, the Seahawks may have to turn to the trade market to bolster their receiving corps. A look at two young wideouts with upside who've reportedly hit the trading block.

With a little under two weeks to go until the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks are still very much in need of receiving depth. They have their two stars at the top in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and see a lot of potential in second-year man Freddie Swain, but behind the trio is a rather large void. David Moore and Phillip Dorsett are gone. Josh Gordon still hasn't be reinstated by the NFL, and there's no guarantee he returns to the Pacific Northwest even if he eventually is.

Options are becoming limited for them. The draft is incredibly rich with receiving talent, but the Seahawks currently have just three picks in the late April event. They've shown interest in the likes of free agents Marquise Goodwin, Willie Snead, Antonio Brown, and others, but they haven't been able to seal the deal, and Brown is the only one of the aforementioned names still available. Outside of the troubled wideout, there's very little left out on the market.

There are a pair of young pass catchers who've recently hit the trade block, but the Seahawks may not have the capital to facilitate a deal. It's unlikely they'll take away more from their league-low three selections, which also boasts the worst pick value of all 32 teams. However, if either of these teams are willing to take on a future pick instead, the Seahawks are set to have a more 'normal' slate of selections in 2022 and could deal one of those.

There's also the possibility of trading from a position of depth in a rare player-for-player transaction, potentially putting the likes of Rasheem Green, L.J. Collier, and Tre Flowers on the table. Keep in mind, though, that both of these receivers are in the final year of their rookie contracts. That should drive their price down from an already fairly low bar, considering neither of these players have consistently produced at the professional level. Theoretically, this would play to Seattle's advantage.

Anthony Miller, Bears

Talks about Anthony Miller's potential departure from Chicago have gone on for some time now. With the recent arrival of Marquise Goodwin, the likelihood of a trade involving Miller has skyrocketed even further. The Seahawks and Bears have been quite familiar with one another this offseason, given the latter's interest in superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. Although those talks never truly progressed, it's possible the two sides could come to an agreement on a much smaller deal centered on Miller.

The former Memphis Tiger is a solid route runner who gets good separation, doesn't drop too many passes, and has a knack for highlight reel worthy grabs. He doesn't offer a ton after the catch, averaging just 2.9 yards in that category in 2020, so he's not going to be the answer to the Seahawks' YAC problem. However, he's put up solid numbers in three years working with the mediocre talents of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles, registering 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns on 134 receptions (215 targets). Link him up with an elite passer like Wilson, as well as an offensive coordinator who can scheme him open like Shane Waldron, and you may see him reach - or at least show flashes of - the ceiling that made him a second-round selection in 2018.

DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos

The Seahawks have a successful history with former Penn State receivers, most notably Bobby Engram—the university's all-time leader in receiving yards. In between Engram and former Seahawk Deon Butler on that list is DaeSean Hamilton, who also holds a school record of his own with 214 receptions. A former fourth-round selection, Hamilton has spent his first three years in Denver, where he's flashed some of the ability he presented in college but has ultimately been pushed down the depth chart in a loaded receiver room.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, Hamilton's numbers won't be massively impressive to anyone. In all, he's hauled in a meager 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns. Unlike Miller, however, he's been a bit more successful getting yardage after the catch. His average of 4.1 YAC per reception last year would have been one of the best on the team, putting him right in between Metcalf (4.4) and Lockett (3.4). Reports indicate the Broncos may not be as eager to deal Hamilton as the Bears seem to be with Miller, but it shouldn't cost much to persuade them. If the Seahawks have interest, there should be a way to hammer out a deal.