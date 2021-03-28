Analysis: Assessing Seahawks' Offensive Position Groups After Two Weeks of Free Agency

After making a few moves to address the offensive line and add another pass catcher for Russell Wilson to open free agency, the Seahawks solidified depth up front with a pair of signings last week. What needs remain on offense moving towards the draft?

Sticking with status quo, general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks didn't necessarily make any splashy signings during the first couple weeks of free agency. However, the franchise did address several positions of need, including upgrading the offensive line with a trade for veteran guard Gabe Jackson. The team also added depth in the trenches by re-signing Jordan Simmons and Cedric Ogbuehi.

With two weeks of free agency in the books, here's a look at how Seattle's roster is shaping up on the offensive side of the ball and what's next for each positional group as the offseason unfolds.

Quarterback

Players on Roster: Russell Wilson, Danny Etling, Alex McGough

Additions: None

Departures: None

Unsigned Free Agents: Geno Smith

What's Next: Despite trade rumors swirling throughout the offseason, Wilson will be back under center for the Seahawks in 2021 orchestrating Shane Waldron's offense. That much is certain. The only question revolves around who will back him up. Geno Smith is an unrestricted free agent and could be re-signed on another one-year pact or the team could opt to go a different direction with another veteran or a draft choice. That decision likely won't be made for a while with other positions taking priority with a limited budget.

Running Back

Players on Roster: Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas, Alex Collins, Travis Homer

Additions: None

Departures: Carlos Hyde

Unsigned Free Agents: Bo Scarbrough, Patrick Carr

What's Next: The Seahawks surprised many by deciding to re-sign Carson, bringing the punishing ball carrier back into the fold on a two-year deal. He should resume his role as starting running back, while a fully healthy Penny could be looking at his last shot to impress as a complementary weapon. Dallas and Homer will battle for Seattle's third down role and Collins will be fighting for a roster spot after spending most of the 2020 season on the practice squad. It's possible another back could be added during or after the draft, but with Carson coming back, this position group looks good to go.

Receiver

Players on Roster: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain, Penny Hart, John Ursua, Cody Thompson, Aaron Fuller, Darvin Kidsy

Additions: None

Departures: David Moore, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett

Unsigned Free Agents: None

What's Next: Seattle can take solace in the fact Metcalf and Lockett remain under contract as one of the best duos in the NFL, but depth behind them has taken a major hit during free agency. While losing Gordon and Dorsett isn't a big deal because neither played a snap in 2020, Moore's departure leaves a major void at the No. 3 spot with Swain as the only reserve on the roster offering significant regular season experience. While adding a proven veteran in free agency may no longer be in the cards, especially with several quality players being swooped up last week, this year's draft class once again has excellent depth at the position. Look for the team to add at least two wideouts over the next six weeks.

Tight End

Players on Roster: Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Mabry

Additions: Gerald Everett

Departures: Greg Olsen, Jacob Hollister

Unsigned Free Agents: None

What's Next: Aside from Dissly, the Seahawks' cast of characters will look dramatically different in 2021. Coming off a disappointing campaign, Olsen retired shortly after the end of the season, while Hollister reunited with former Wyoming teammate Josh Allen in Buffalo. But Seattle should feel good about its replacements, starting with Everett, who brings much-needed athleticism and after-the-catch capabilities as well as familiarity after spending his first four seasons with Waldron in Los Angeles. After missing half of his rookie season with a foot injury, expectations are high for the 6-foot-7 Parkinson and the team hopes to get him much more involved in the passing game moving forward. Another tight end or two will likely be added after the draft, but the organization should be confident in this group as constructed moving forward.

Offensive Line

Players on Roster: Duane Brown, Brandon Shell, Ethan Pocic, Damien Lewis, Gabe Jackson, Cedric Ogbuehi, Jordan Simmons, Phil Haynes, Jamarco Jones, Kyle Fuller, Tommy Champion, Brad Lundblade

Additions: Gabe Jackson

Departures: Mike Iupati

Unsigned Free Agents: None

What's Next: Though the Seahawks came up short in pursuit of Kevin Zeitler and Joe Thuney in free agency, Schneider was able to make up for those misses by trading a fifth-round pick for Jackson, who has started 99 games at both guard spots for the Raiders since 2014. Known as one of the best pass protecting guards in the game, he's an instant upgrade replacing Iupati, who retired in February. Otherwise, the team hasn't made any other big splashes, but Pocic was re-signed on a team-friendly one-year deal and the decision to re-sign Simmons and Ogbuehi makes sense given their familiarity and starting experience. If there's still a move to be made, there's no guarantee Pocic will be the starter again at center and the team could use its first selection in April's draft to find a long-term answer at the position.