Analysis: Cade Johnson Instantly Becomes Top 'On the Bubble' Receiver For Seahawks After Signing as UDFA

After picking just three times in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks were aggressive in the undrafted free agent market. With plenty of exciting names to go over, perhaps none stand out more than South Dakota State receiver Cade Johnson.

Entering the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks had very little depth at receiver behind the star-studded duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. With a new offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, in place and quarterback Russell Wilson clamoring for a bigger investment in offensive personnel, Seattle had to do more at a position that failed to consistently produce aside from its two set pieces in 2020.

Receiver was a major point of emphasis for the Seahawks this weekend, with the first of their league-low three selections hauling in Western Michigan speedster D'Wayne Eskridge. Then, once the focus shifted towards undrafted free agency, three of their biggest additions came at wideout with Florida State's Tamorrion Terry, Stanford's Connor Wedington, and South Dakota State's Cade Johnson.

Following an impressive Senior Bowl performance, Johnson garnered a ton of buzz in the buildup to the draft. Some outlets even had late day two, early day three grades on him for the most part, which made it all the more strange he wound up going entirely undrafted.

Diving a bit deeper, it becomes clearer why things went the way they did for him. With South Dakota State's 2020 season cancelled, Johnson hasn't played a single down in over a year. This likely played a role in his fall this weekend, along with a fairly disappointing pro day. There, he put up a rough 114-inch broad jump that landed him in the ninth percentile, and didn't fare much better with a 41st percentile vertical at 35 inches.

However, players like Metcalf will tell you testing isn't everything after going from consensus top-10 pick to near third-rounder in 2019, due in part to a poor three-cone drill. That clearly didn't hold any water as the Ole Miss alum has gone on to become one of the game's elite receivers in just two years time.

Some guys are just gamers, and Johnson certainly proved he falls in that category in his three years with the Jackrabbits. In his career, he put up a whopping 2,863 yards and 28 touchdowns on 163 receptions. That includes a pair of campaigns with 1,000 or more yards in the two years he actually saw legitimate starting snaps, as well as a massive 17-touchdown season in 2018.

Lining up in the slot for 82.1 percent of his career snaps, Johnson exhibited the excellent footwork and crisp route-running ability that helped him dominate one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl. He's able to create separation against man coverage and find pockets in zone defenses, catching the ball in stride and fluidly turning upfield.

The former Jackrabbit should also be able to handle some of the jet/fly sweeps Waldron is expected to implement in Seattle's offense, though those duties will likely go to Lockett and D'Wayne Eskridge. Still, Johnson was effective on similar calls in college, putting up 149 rushing yards on eight attempts in 2019.

But perhaps what makes Johnson so appealing for the Seahawks is his ability after the catch. In the 2020 regular season, Seattle finished as a middle-of-the-pack team in YAC with 1,877, all while receiving inconsistent contributions behind Metcalf and Lockett. At South Dakota State, Johnson's elusiveness and agility helped him average 9.3 YAC per reception for a grand total of 1,522.

His 4.49 40-yard speed shines in that regard, and in the return game. This has been a common theme with many of the prospects the Seahawks brought in this weekend, both through the draft and in undrafted free agency—excellent athletes with the ability to factor into their plan for kickoff and punt returns.

In college, Johnson returned 56 kickoffs for 1,496 yards. While his usage in that role diminished as his playing time expanded on offense, that could be a spot he returns to with the Seahawks. He'll have some stiff competition, however, with 2021 draftees Eskridge and Tre Brown also offering upside on that front, as well as Wedington.

Although he didn't return punts in college, Johnson's athletic traits may play up there at the next level. His slippery play style and decisiveness is not entirely unlike that of former Seahawk Golden Tate's, who may still be the best punt returner Seattle has had since Leon Washington.

With their primary punt returner in 2020, David Moore, now off to Carolina, that role is anyone's for the taking. And Johnson might have the best toolset to come out with the job, especially if the Seahawks don't want to put their new second-round pick and likely tertiary receiving option, Eskridge, in harm's way.

Aside from his obvious talent as a receiver, that may be the best way for Johnson to break camp on the team's active roster. Not only does he provide quality depth in their receiving corps, but he has the added layer of special teams potential.

There are still some concerns about how his smaller size will translate to the physical nature of the NFL; he's not the most 'built' receiver at 5-foot-10, 184 pounds with 29-inch arms. His lack of physicality was a big knock on him coming out of college, furthering his path to undrafted free agency. He's also had some issues with drops, albeit fairly mild considering his high volume of targets.

That said; it's impossible to ignore what he brings to the table and the history of success he's had. Sure, it's come against small-school competition in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but the tools suggest he can be a dependable pass-catcher in the back-end of this group of receivers.

The Seahawks already have four receivers seemingly locked into roster spots for 2021 in Metcalf, Lockett, Eskridge, and second-year man Freddie Swain. That means Johnson will be vying for one of potentially two openings behind them along with Terry, Wedington, Aaron Fuller, Cody Thompson, Darvin Kidsy, Penny Hart, and John Ursua. And Seattle may not be done adding depth there with seven more 90-man roster spots up for grabs as of this writing.

However, for the positives listed above, Johnson is arguably the name to watch of all the Seahawks receivers entering camp 'on the bubble.'