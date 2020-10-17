Analysis: Grading Seahawks Defensive Positional Groups Through Five Weeks

In the midst of their bye week, the Seahawks remain one of just four undefeated teams in the NFL with a 5-0 record and stand alone atop the NFC West.

As the team gears up for a brutal stretch of games coming up against the Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, and Rams after a week off, how have Seattle's defensive positional groups performed through five games?

Here's a look at my Seahawks bye week grade card:

Defensive End

Grade: C+

Analysis: In the pass rushing department, Seattle has underwhelmed once again, with Benson Mayowa being the only defensive end with more than one quarterback sack in the first five weeks. However, there have been signs of progress, particularly for L.J. Collier, who has nine quarterback pressures and recorded his first career sack against the Vikings in Week 5. Signed shortly before the start of the regular season, Damontre Moore has given the Seahawks edge rush a shot in the arm, tying for the team lead with five quarterback hits and producing a strip-sack. Meanwhile, rookie Alton Robinson has flashed as a rusher in spurts, but has struggled with consistency. Run defense has been a strength for this group overall, with Collier leading the way setting the edge at the 5-tech spot and Robinson producing three tackles for loss in three games.

Defensive Tackle

Grade: B

Analysis: After re-signing to a two-year deal in March, Jarran Reed hasn't been able to rediscover his pass rushing prowess from 2018 with just one sack and two quarterback hits. But the fifth-year defensive tackle has been stout against the run all season long, including posting a season-high four tackles in Week 5, while fellow starter Poona Ford has amassed three tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits. Behind Reed and Ford, the Seahawks have received quality play from reserves Bryan Mone, who has 0.5 sacks and a safety this year, as well as Anthony Rush, who has five tackles in limited snaps. Aside from getting gashed on the ground last weekend, this front has exceeded expectations and the addition of Damon Harrison should only bolster the group after the bye week.

Linebacker

Grade: B+

Analysis: Despite earning First-Team All-Pro honors for the fifth time in six years in 2019, Bobby Wagner's coverage numbers took a bit of a hit last season. But the star linebacker has bounced back nicely in his ninth season, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 58 percent completion rate and a 70.5 passer rating while producing five passes defensed and three quarterback hits as a blitzer. It's safe to say he isn't slowing down and neither is his veteran counterpart in K.J. Wright, who has five passes defensed and an interception while arguably playing the best football of his career. Away from Wagner and Wright, Seattle has battled injuries at the third linebacker spot, with Bruce Irvin lost for the season after just two games and rookie Jordyn Brooks only playing 29 defensive snaps due to his own knee injury. As a result, Cody Barton has started the last two weeks with mixed results, making 17 tackles at weakside linebacker. The team has also used Shaquem Griffin in sub packages as an edge rusher and spy linebacker, producing two quarterback hits and a pass defensed.

Cornerback

Grade: C-

Analysis: Headlining the most disappointing positional group for the Seahawks thus far, Shaquill Griffin has endured a roller coaster of a season coming off a Pro Bowl in 2019. While he has picked off a pair of passes and produced seven passes defensed, the fourth-year corner has also allowed four touchdowns in coverage and allowed quarterbacks to post a 108.7 passer rating when targeting him. Quinton Dunbar has played solid football in three starts, producing four passes defensed and an interception, but Tre Flowers struggled mightily when replacing him in two starts for Seattle. The third-year cornerback has been torched by opposing signal callers, allowing an 83 percent completion rate, more than 10 yards per target, and a 123.2 passer rating against him. If there's been a true bright spot for this group, it's been Ugo Amadi, who has allowed just seven yards per completion and produced four passes defensed as a slot cornerback replacement for Marquise Blair.

Safety

Grade: B-

Analysis: In a three-game sample size before suffering a groin injury, Jamal Adams proved to be as disruptive as Seattle hoped he would be rushing off the edge, producing two sacks and five quarterback hits. However, the star safety was exposed in coverage, allowing 209 yards on just 11 completions, equating to 19 yards per completion. At the free safety spot, Quandre Diggs has only given up five completions per Pro Football Reference, but he's missed four tackles, with several of them coming in key situations that resulted in touchdowns. He also hasn't been the same ball hawk he was last season, with his lone interception coming on a Hail Mary attempt in Week 1. Replacing Adams the past two weeks, Ryan Neal has been a revelation for the Seahawks, registering 18 tackles, two interceptions, and four passes defensed. His emergence couldn't have come at a better time, especially with Lano Hill dealing with a back injury that may keep him out long-term.