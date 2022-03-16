Analysis: Grading Seahawks Free Agent Signings

With the new league year set to kick off on March 16 at 1 PM PST, NFL free agency is officially in full swing as the Seahawks and all 31 other teams work to improve their rosters for the upcoming 2022 season.

Unlike most recent offseasons, Seattle has ample cap space at its disposal compared to most of the league. As of March 15, OverTheCap.com estimates the team has $39.6 million in cap room. But major holes must be addressed on both sides of the football, including replacing legendary quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who each were jettisoned last week after a decade with the franchise.

It remains to be seen how aggressive the Seahawks will be pursuing outside free agents entering a new era without any players remaining from their two previous Super Bowl squads. But as expected based on prior comments from coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, they have been proactive attempting to sign as many of their own players as possible, suggesting they aren't entering a full-scale rebuild.

As Seattle begins building its roster for next season while ushering in a new era, I'll be breaking down each of the team's signings with contract length, key financial details, and an overall grade. Make sure to check back often as moves continue to trickle in throughout free agency and leading up to April's NFL draft.

Quandre Diggs Contract: Three years, $40 million Grade: A After undergoing surgery to repair a broken fibula in January, some teams may be been hesitant to shell out a big contract for the 29-year old Diggs despite earning All-Pro votes last season and being named a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons. But with the ball-hawking safety avoided ligament damage and already has made great strides in his recovery, putting the Seahawks at ease as they made him one of the 10 highest-paid players at his position. Though $13.3 million per year isn't cheap for a non-quarterback position, few defenders have been as reliable or consistent as Diggs for the past half decade. His 19 interceptions since 2017 rank fifth among all players and he's the only player in the entire NFL to register at least three picks in each of the previous five seasons. He's also an underrated tackler, throwing his 197-pound frame around and dishing out big hits to running backs, receivers, and even tight ends. Following the departure of Bobby Wagner, Seattle could afford to lose Diggs' leadership either. Well respected by coaches and teammates alike, coupled with his dynamic all-around skill set, the cost to re-sign an elite safety of his caliber should wind up looking like a bargain to keep him manning center field in Pete Carroll's defense. Sidney Jones Contract: One year, $3.6 million Grade: A- Rectifying his career where he previously starred for the Washington Huskies, Jones joined the Seahawks in early September after being acquired from the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick and proved to be a steal back in his old stomping grounds. Avoiding the injury issues that plagued him during his first four NFL seasons, he produced eight pass breakups while playing more than 700 defensive snaps in 12 games. While he struggled in his first pair of starts after supplanting Tre Flowers in Seattle's lineup in Week 4, Jones found his groove as a full-time starter in the final seven weeks, allowing only a 58.3 completion percentage, less than 8.5 yards per reception, and no touchdowns in coverage. Per Pro Football Focus, he finished with the 10th best coverage grade (79.2) among qualified cornerbacks during that span. He also showed marked improvements as a run defender, finishing with a career-best 66 tackles and only six missed tackles on the year. Only 26 years old, Jones' injury history likely prevented the Seahawks or another team from committing to him beyond 2022. But he played well down the stretch and if he picks up where he left off in January while staying healthy, his contract will be one of the league's biggest bargains at the position and he could play himself into a far more lucrative contract next March. Al Woods Contract: Two years, $9 million Grade: B Returning to action after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods came back stronger than ever while providing a stout anchor in the middle of Seattle's defensive line and proving to be unblockable at times. Still, with him set to turn 35 years old in May, some questioned how much the team would pay to re-sign him as one of the older interior defenders in the NFL. But after choosing not to bring him back two years earlier, the Seahawks weren't about to let Woods walk this time around. Rewarding the blue collar defender for his stellar efforts as one of their most consistent players a year ago, the team handed the veteran nose tackle a well-deserved raise of nearly $2 million per year with more than $4 million in guaranteed money after he set career-highs in tackles, pass deflections, and quarterback pressures last season. Given his age and somewhat one-dimensional skill set, it's a bit surprising Seattle signed Woods to a multi-year deal with more than double the guaranteed money of the one year contract he signed a year ago. But the team has a steady history of receiving good production from older defensive tackles and like Diggs, the veteran's ability to lead by example will be important to have around ushering in the post-Wagner era, making the contract a solid one overall. Will Dissly Contract: Three years, $24 million Grade: C-

One of the most respected players in Seattle's locker room, Dissly earned his stripes by bouncing back beautifully from not one, but two severe injuries to open his career. Considering his popularity with coaches and teammates for his grit and willingness to do the dirty work in the trenches, his return was a predictable one, but not necessarily at the price the team wound up paying.

Production-wise, Dissly has not been a significant contributor for the Seahawks as a receiver over the past two seasons despite playing in 31 out of 33 regular season games. Though he has caught more than 80 percent of his targets since 2020, he's been a relative non-factor in the red zone with three total touchdowns and been limited to 482 receiving yards. On the plus side, he has remained one of the best blocking tight ends in the game, grading out as Pro Football Focus' ninth-best run blocker a year ago after finishing 15th the year before.

Playing in a tight end-friendly scheme coordinated by Shane Waldron featuring plenty of 12 personnel groupings, Dissly could be a greater focal point in the passing game as he was in his first two seasons prior to injury. If that happens, this contract may look far more favorable a year from now. But the Seahawks better hope his numbers improve dramatically considering he's now earning more money per year than Darren Waller and Tyler Higbee and carries an expensive cap hit north of $9 million on each of the final two years of his new deal.