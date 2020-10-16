Analysis: Grading Seahawks Offensive Positional Groups Through Five Weeks

In the midst of their bye week, the Seahawks remain one of just four undefeated teams in the NFL with a 5-0 record and stand alone atop the NFC West.

As the team gears up for a brutal stretch of games coming up against the Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, and Rams after a week off, how have Seattle's offensive positional groups performed through five games?

Here's a look at my Seahawks bye week grade card:

Quarterback

Grade: A

Analysis: Across the board, Wilson ranks among the NFL’s league leaders in numerous categories and remains the MVP front-runner guiding Seattle’s high-octane offense. He’s just behind Peyton Manning’s record pace with 19 passing touchdowns, has produced a touchdown on an NFL-best 11.2 percent of his throws, and has posted a league-best 129.8 passer rating through five games. He currently ranks third in completion rate (72.8 percent), third in passing yards (1,502), and has orchestrated two game-winning drives thus far. Showing he’s still a dual threat weapon, he’s also third among NFL quarterbacks with 153 rushing yards and is averaging nearly seven yards per carry.

Running Back

Grade: B-

Analysis: Though his overall rushing numbers are down compared to the past two years due to Seattle’s shift towards a more passing-centric offense, Chris Carson still has 289 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The fourth-year back has also taken another step forward as a receiver with 21 receptions for 140 yards and a trio of touchdown catches. Behind Carson, Carlos Hyde has been nursing a shoulder injury and has just 16 carries for 57 yards in three games, so he hasn’t made the impact the Seahawks hoped he would to this stage. Travis Homer has seen the bulk of the team’s third down back duties and while he’s performed well in pass protection, he’s averaging less than four yards per carry and hasn’t been much of a factor as a receiver. Rookie DeeJay Dallas has played just 11 offensive snaps, but looked good in limited action against Miami in Week 4.

Receiver

Grade: A-

Analysis: Taking a giant step towards superstardom in his second season, DK Metcalf has towered over the competition through the first five games and looks like an All-Pro candidate. Though he only ranks 33rd in receptions and has dropped three passes, he’s currently third in the league in receiving yards (496), first in yards per reception (22.5), and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (5). Despite a quiet past two games and an uncharacteristic four drops this year, Tyler Lockett once again has put up excellent numbers with 30 receptions, 342 receiving yards, and four touchdowns, while David Moore has finally turned the corner to emerge as a legitimate No. 3 receiver with 173 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Moore hasn’t been the only pleasant surprise, as rookie Freddie Swain has made at least one reception in every game and has seven receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown so far.

Tight End

Grade: B-

Analysis: While his statistics aren’t eye-popping and he was responsible for a pick six thrown by Wilson in Week 2, Greg Olsen has provided the valuable security blanket Seattle hoped he would when he signed in February. Through five games, he’s caught 15 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown, with 10 of those receptions being for first downs. Coming back from an Achilles tear, Will Dissly started slow as a receiver with just 22 receiving yards in the first three weeks, but he caught a 19-yard touchdown against the Vikings on Sunday and may be on the verge of a breakout. After finishing third on the team in receiving yards last year, Jacob Hollister has taken on a dramatically diminished role as a third tight end but did catch a touchdown against the Patriots in Week 2. Luke Willson has played less than 15 offensive snaps and has yet to be targeted by Wilson.

Offensive Line

Grade: B+

Analysis: Breaking in three new starters, Seattle’s offensive line has vastly exceeded expectations to this point. Veteran tackle Duane Brown continues to play at an All-Pro level protecting Wilson’s blind side, while Brandon Shell has been a substantial upgrade over previous starter Germain Ifedi at right tackle and currently has the sixth-best pass blocking grade at the position from Pro Football Focus. In the interior, Damien Lewis has been stellar as a rookie starter at right guard, Mike Iupati has performed well both as a run blocker and pass protector with zero sacks given up, and center Ethan Pocic has been one of the team’s most pleasant surprises taking over for Justin Britt. All three of those players have at least a 69.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, with Lewis leading the way with a 75.7 grade. Making the group look even better, Jordan Simmons has played excellent football filling in at both guard spots and ranks second in the NFL among guards in ESPN’s Pass Block Win Rate metric.