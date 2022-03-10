Analysis: Ranking Seahawks' Quarterback Options at Pick No. 9
Russell Wilson is heading to Denver, leaving the Seahawks without a de facto quarterback for the first time in a decade. Naturally, questions are abound about who will succeed the eight-time Pro Bowler and how Seattle will go about its search.
Could Drew Lock, the fourth-year man out of Missouri who was acquired in the Wilson deal, truly be in line to start under center for head coach Pete Carroll and crew next season? Or does the team's reported interest in problematic Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson signify an intention to retool instead of rebuild this spring?
On that note, it's not difficult to wonder if the buck stops with Watson. If his ongoing legal situation remains too complicated to navigate from a football sense, does general manager John Schneider turn his attention to the likes of Kirk Cousins or Ryan Tannehill on the trade market? Or, at that point, would the Seahawks cut their losses and roll with Lock or sign a short-term option in free agency?
Basically, if the answer is ultimately "stopgap," then the likelihood of Seattle selecting a quarterback with one of its top draft choices—perhaps even pick No. 9, acquired from the Broncos—goes up pretty significantly. But the feeling on this class of rookie quarterbacks has remained consistent: it's not great.
Nevertheless, even if it means "reaching" for such a talent, the reality is: the Seahawks may very well sacrifice the opportunity to secure a blue-chip prospect at another position in hopes of hitting the jackpot on a long-term signal-caller. If that winds up being the case, let's rank their options at pick No. 9.
1. Malik Willis, Liberty
A two-year starter at Liberty, Willis has earned high marks for his leadership qualities, big arm and playmaking ability with his legs. But while the tools are loud, he's far from a sure thing with concerns about his accuracy and processing. If the Seahawks want him, they'll have to take a huge gamble because he won't be around come day two. Interestingly, the two sides met at the combine in Indianapolis last week and it apparently went very well.
Likelihood: 3.5 out of 5
2. Matt Corral, Mississippi
Corral's name has more or less become synonymous with the Seahawks after pictures of him meeting Carroll leaked from the combine. But let's not get ahead of ourselves over a simple, "Hey, how ya doing?" Contrasting Willis, the Ole Miss product doesn't possess a cannon for an arm and is more methodical in his approach. That said, he can still get the ball downfield efficiently and with touch, and plays with great poise and incredible toughness. That toughness can both giveth and taketh away, however, as Corral's knack for playing with reckless abandon has led to some big hits and injuries. He'll need to be reined in to make it work at the NFL level.
Likelihood: 3 out of 5
3. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Despite his smaller hand size dominating the conversation at the combine, many still expect Pickett to be the first quarterback off the board in late April. The lanky, 6-foot-3 passer improved in several key areas as a fifth-year senior at Pitt, looking more collected and mechanically sound as he completed 334 of 497 pass attempts for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games. Growth aside, Seattle is likely to head in a different direction if it goes quarterback at No. 9.
Likelihood: 2 out of 5
4. Sam Howell, North Carolina
The Seahawks like Howell and may even be able to get him in the second round if they wait it out. At No. 9, however, it would feel like a massive reach for a prospect who's more floor than ceiling. Such a profile has its merits, but after moving on from a consistent top-10 producer in Wilson, Seattle would be better served thinking bigger.
Likelihood: 1.5 out of 5
5. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Ridder's built nicely at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds and has a cannon for an arm, but glaring accuracy and mechanical issues plagued him for much of his four-year career at Cincinnati. He's more of a day two talent, though it's not impossible a team could fall in love with his pedigree enough to view him as a first-round talent. It won't be at No. 9, though.
Likelihood: 0.5 / 5