Analysis: What Russell Wilson, Seahawks Must Accomplish to Improve Third Down Efficiency

Historically, Wilson's completion rates have taken a substantial dip on third down, dropping from 65 percent on first and second down to 59 percent on third down. To an extent, that shouldn't be an unexpected development. When needing five or more yards to move the chains, opposing pass rushers can pin their ears back and tee off on quarterbacks, which makes it far tougher to hang in the pocket and complete passes. There's a reason why the completion rate league-wide dropped from 67 percent on first and second down to 60 percent on third down last season.

But even by Wilson's standards, the contrasts between his first and second down completion rates compared to third down were shocking in 2021. He ranked sixth in the NFL with a 70.2 percent completion rate on first and second down, which helped contribute to his second-ranked passer rating among 31 qualified quarterbacks. On third downs, however, that percentage plunged nearly 20 percent to 51.5 percent, which ranked 28th ahead of only Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, and Baker Mayfield. His 18.7 percent decline from early downs to third down ranked a distant first ahead of Mayfield (14.3 percent).

What's even more startling? Wilson's struggles on third down were especially problematic in favorable situations where Seattle needed five or fewer yards to pick up a new set of downs. He ranked dead last in the NFL completing just 46.2 percent of his passes in 3rd and 2 to 3rd and 5 scenarios and picked up a first down via the pass on just 16 out of 44 drop backs.

Looking at the film, Wilson's finger injury seemed to impact his accuracy more than anything. In his first three games back from surgery, he completed just nine out of 22 pass attempts on third down for 121 yards and moved the chains on just eight out of 30 drop backs. While he wouldn't admit it at the time, playing with a finger at less than 100 percent caused him to consistently airmail or misfire on slants, curls, and other short routes that could have moved the chains.

With his finger fully healed next season, Wilson will need to complete passes like this poorly thrown third down curl route to Gerald Everett for the Seahawks to help sustain drives. If he can't connect on those types of elementary passes on a consistent basis, then that's a huge problem for their offense moving forward. But the good news is that as his health improved, his numbers improved down the stretch with a 62 percent completion rate on third down in Seattle's last six games, suggesting that shouldn't be an issue.