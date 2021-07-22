Analysis: Which Seahawks Linebacker Leads Pack For SAM Role?

The door isn't necessarily slammed shut, but the chances of K.J. Wright staying in Seattle are incredibly slim at this point. Once Wright expectedly signs elsewhere—likely before the start of training camp next week—it'll mark the end of an illustrious 10-year relationship that will almost certainly land him in the Seahawks' Ring of Honor in the not-so distant future.

Losing Wright is somewhat of a gamble by Seattle, however. Though he'd no longer be a three-down player with Jordyn Brooks now manning the weakside (WILL) linebacker spot full-time, he's still very productive and is coming off yet another great chapter in his NFL legacy while filling in for the injured Bruce Irvin at strongside (SAM) linebacker. Saying no to that isn't an easy thing to do. After all, this isn't an older player who's clearly lost a step we're talking about here; he can still undoubtedly play at a high level.

But the Seahawks seek flexibility and a more long-term answer at a position that's been fairly up-and-down for them in years past. Players like Mychal Kendricks and Barkevious Mingo—more so Kendricks—have most recently had decent runs at the spot, but neither offered upside nor security.

In hopes of rectifying that, Seattle pits Darrell Taylor, a 2020 second-round pick who missed the entirety of his rookie season with a leg injury, against Cody Barton, a third-year man who's yet to impress on the defensive side of the ball, for the starting job once camp begins on July 28. So who's got the inside edge so far? Let's take a deep dive into the competition.

The Case For Darrell Taylor

Now healthy, Taylor was a full participant in the team's various offseason workouts over the spring and early summer. As the offseason went along and the Seahawks continued to add veteran depth at Taylor's natural position (LEO defensive end), a potential move to SAM became widely speculated and, sure enough, the team revealed that to be their plan with him. At the University of Tennessee, he proved more than capable of handling some of the duties the SAM spot requires, like pass coverage against tight ends and running backs. He has the athleticism and length to hang, as well as make plays in the open field. He also offers the Seahawks something they haven't had much of out of the role: pass rushing upside. But the question remains if he can consistently win against bigger linemen in both his rushes and against the run, something he struggled with in college and is absolutely crucial to becoming a successful hybrid SAM. Nevertheless, the ceiling here is undeniable and Seattle recognizes it; now it's just up to Taylor to make up for lost time over the next few weeks as the regular season fast approaches.

The Case For Cody Barton

Barton is a more traditional linebacker than Taylor, of course, but it hasn't been easy sledding for him in his few opportunities on defense. All things considered, he's played fairly well in those instances, but the lack of consistency in his playing time and the cancellation of last year's preseason hasn't done him any favors. That said, this is a player that's certainly earned a shot at a more prominent role for his tenacious play on special teams and impressive showings in previous training camps and practices. The return of the preseason will be a boon for him, giving him the floor to upstage Taylor with a strong performance in each of the team's three exhibition games. But he has work to do, clearly trailing behind Taylor in both status and hype, though that can all quickly fade away if Barton properly stakes his claim. Given the respect he's earned from his teammates and coaches over the past two years, Seahawks fans shouldn't rule him out.

Final Verdict

If you're looking for a quick and easy answer here, Seattle's Week 1 starter at SAM is going to be Taylor. He'll likely have some kinks to iron out, especially in the beginning, but the Seahawks are fully aware of the work to come and the risks of their experiment. Given all the tools Taylor features, the reward is just too high to give up on so easily. But if it does become a disaster and he shows no signs of working his way out of these hypothetical struggles, he can at least fall back into a pass rushing rotation at LEO with Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa and possibly Aldon Smith.

At that point, the SAM job is Barton's with no other competition breathing down his neck. With the final year of his rookie contract coming up in 2022, he'll need to take a significant step forward so as to not risk his spot on the Seahawks' roster next summer. If not, their decision to let Wright go after a long, drawn-out process could blow up in their face.