Best Players Available For Seahawks to Select on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

After upgrading their offensive line by picking Charles Cross, the Seahawks have a chance to do some serious damage with three selections in the second and third round and plenty of talented prospects remaining on the board.

Tackling their biggest need with their first top-10 selection in more than a decade, the Seahawks fortified their offensive line on Friday night by selecting Mississippi State standout Charles Cross, landing a "pillar at left tackle."

But while general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll couldn't have been happier to have the standout pass protector fall to them at No. 9 overall, both understand the real work now begins for Seattle. Heading into day two on Friday, the organization is armed with a trio of draft picks, including back-to-back selections in the top 10 picks of the second round, giving them a great opportunity to add three quality players with plenty of talent still on the board after the first 32 picks.

Understandably giddy about the situation, Carroll left his post first-round press conference exclaiming, "Let's do some damage tomorrow, huh?"

Additionally, holding three premium picks on day two also gives Schneider the flexibility to maneuver the draft board as he sees fit. Given his history, nobody should be surprised to see him wheeling and dealing to recoup picks or trade up to land a coveted prospect. Depending how things shake out, it's possible the team could add a fourth pick on Friday to capitalize on the talent still available.

"It's going to be awesome," Schneider said of the Seahawks having three picks between 40 and 72.

Looking at the players who didn't hear their names called in the first round, which prospects jump out as the best available for the Seahawks heading into day two? Here's a look at 29 prospects who could make sense for the franchise in the second or third round: