Best Players Available For Seahawks to Select on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft
Tackling their biggest need with their first top-10 selection in more than a decade, the Seahawks fortified their offensive line on Friday night by selecting Mississippi State standout Charles Cross, landing a "pillar at left tackle."
But while general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll couldn't have been happier to have the standout pass protector fall to them at No. 9 overall, both understand the real work now begins for Seattle. Heading into day two on Friday, the organization is armed with a trio of draft picks, including back-to-back selections in the top 10 picks of the second round, giving them a great opportunity to add three quality players with plenty of talent still on the board after the first 32 picks.
Understandably giddy about the situation, Carroll left his post first-round press conference exclaiming, "Let's do some damage tomorrow, huh?"
Additionally, holding three premium picks on day two also gives Schneider the flexibility to maneuver the draft board as he sees fit. Given his history, nobody should be surprised to see him wheeling and dealing to recoup picks or trade up to land a coveted prospect. Depending how things shake out, it's possible the team could add a fourth pick on Friday to capitalize on the talent still available.
"It's going to be awesome," Schneider said of the Seahawks having three picks between 40 and 72.
Looking at the players who didn't hear their names called in the first round, which prospects jump out as the best available for the Seahawks heading into day two? Here's a look at 29 prospects who could make sense for the franchise in the second or third round:
Quarterbacks
Malik Willis
Viewed as a potential top-10 pick by many experts after a strong senior season at Liberty, the uber-talented Willis remains on the board due to his lack of polish in the pocket and concerns he won't be ready to play as a rookie. But he's an elite athlete with a cannon for an arm and has the upside to become a very good starting quarterback in the NFL with proper development.
Desmond Ridder
Arguably the most pro-ready signal caller in this class, Ridder exhibits great poise in the pocket, understands how to read defenses and scan through his progressions, and excels at throwing receivers open with plus anticipation skills. After visiting the Seahawks on a top-30 visit, the former Cincinnati star could provide excellent day two value as a potential day one starter.
Sam Howell
Once heralded as a possible No. 1 overall pick in this class, Howell took a step back production wise for North Carolina as a junior with the losses of several top receivers, running backs, and linemen to the NFL. Still, he has many qualities that could intrigue the Seahawks, including a quality deep ball with touch, underrated athleticism as a ball carrier, and the ability to improvise when plays break down.
Matt Corral
Possessing a quick trigger from the pocket, Corral completed at least 67 percent of his passes each of his final two seasons at Mississippi and thrives off of the quick game, which would bring a new dynamic to Seattle's passing attack. While he lacks elite arm strength, he's a dangerous runner who can inflict damage on opponents with his legs and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground as a senior.
Running Backs
Breece Hall
A true three-down back with size, speed, and soft hands, Hall amassed more than 3,000 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns on the ground while adding 59 receptions and six touchdowns as a receiver in his final two seasons with Iowa State. He would immediately compete with Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson for carries in Seattle's backfield and would likely be the feature back by 2023.
Kenneth Walker
After two years as a reserve at Wake Forest, Walker exploded in his lone season at Michigan State, rushing for 1,636 yards, 6.2 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. While not known as much of a threat in the passing game, the First-Team All-American and Doak Walker Award winner would push for immediate carries out of the backfield and could become Seattle's bell cow back in quick order.
Receivers
David Bell
Prior to the combine, the 6-foot-2 Bell received plenty of first round buzz, but underwhelming testing numbers dropped him into the day two discussion. Don't let his pedestrian 40-yard dash time fool you, however. This former Boilermakers star racked up nearly 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons and he's one of the most polished route runners in this class, so he would be a fun complement for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle.
Christian Watson
A rapid riser in the pre-draft process after starring at North Dakota State, the 6-foot-4 Watson enjoyed a dominant week in Mobile for the Senior Bowl and then turned heads at the combine running a 4.36 40-yard dash. Possessing great size and speed, he will have to cut down on drops at the next level, but putting him and Metcalf in the same lineup would give opposing defensive coordinators headaches.
Skyy Moore
The latest Western Michigan receiver ready to take his talents to the NFL, Moore enjoyed a career year in 2021 with 95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's not necessarily a burner, but he can win downfield and beats opposing cornerbacks with pristine release footwork and route running. Reuniting him with Dee Eskridge would give the Seahawks two promising young receivers with different skill sets.
George Pickens
If not for an ACL tear suffered in spring ball last year, Pickens might have been a first-round selection. Possessing great size at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he ran in the 4.4s at the combine and has elite skills high-pointing and adjusting to the football in mid-air to reel in contested catches. His route running remains a work in progress, but he would be a dangerous No. 3 target for Seattle as long as he can stay healthy.
Alec Pierce
Another size/speed prospect at the position, Pierce stands 6-foot-3 and ran a blazing 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine after producing 884 yards and eight touchdowns for Cincinnati in 2021. With that speed, he's an effective vertical threat who also has an innate ability to work the middle of the field and make catches in traffic. A valuable special teams player, he could carve out a part-time role early on offense while excelling in the third phase of the game for Seattle.
Centers
Cam Jurgens
While on the lighter side at 303 pounds, Jurgens ran a sub-5.00 40-yard dash at the combine and also threw up 25 reps on the bench press, exhibiting a well-rounded athletic toolbox. As a run blocker, he's his light feet and lateral mobility make him an ideal candidate to put in a zone-heavy run scheme at the next level. Though he's a work in progress in pass pro, Jurgens could battle to start right away in Seattle.
Luke Fortner
Though not the most physically-imposing blocker at 307 pounds, Fortner plays larger than his size suggests and can create movement at the line of scrimmage. He's at his best moving laterally and in space, which would make him a perfect fit in a zone blocking scheme. He could arrive as a built-in starter in year one and give the Seahawks the long-term starting option they've sought for some time.
Defensive Tackles
Travis Jones
An outstanding athlete at 325 pounds, Jones can be an immovable object in the middle against the run while also offering some pocket-collapsing interior rushing ability, as he posted 4.5 sacks in 2021 at UConn. A capable two-gapper with positional versatility at nose tackle and as a 3-4 defensive end, if he can improve his hand technique, he could vie for snaps right away on Seattle's front line with the potential to be a starter at some point in 2022.
Perrion Winfrey
Named a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in both of his seasons at Oklahoma, Winfrey finished with 40 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 16.5 tackles for loss in 23 games. At his best lined up as a three-tech, the 303 pound defender has an impressively quick first step for a player of his size and provides plenty of thump when he strikes opponents with heavy hands. His motor and north/south athleticism should make him an intriguing candidate to play as a 3-4 "big" end for Seattle with immense pass rushing upside.
DeMarvin Leal
One of the premier interior pass rushers in the nation a year ago, Leal broke out as a junior for Texas A&M with 8.5 sacks, more than doubling his previous career-high. He has enough burst and quickness to be a viable rusher as either a base end in a 4-3 scheme or a 3-tech in a 3-4 system and can win with power or finesse. Most likely, his best fit will be as a 3-tech tackle and he could provide an exciting future starter to push Poona Ford for reps in Seattle.
Defensive Ends/EDGE
Boye Mafe
Turning heads at the Senior Bowl, Boye showed off his elite burst and explosiveness off the edge, winning with speed rushes upfield as well as unexpectedly fine-tuned hand usage disengaging from blocks. He has also made strides as a run defender, exhibiting improving play strength, technique, and tackling prowess. He's a perennial Pro Bowler in the making with proper coaching and could be a monster playing the LEO position in Seattle if he lasts past the first round.
Arnold Ebiketie
While Ebiketie isn't the twitchiest edge rusher in this year's draft class, he plays with fast, skilled hands and a refined set of counter moves at his disposal. At 250 pounds, he offers enough size to put his hand in the dirt as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme and packs good initial punch at the point of attack. He has limited experience in coverage, but his ability to split gaps and hunt down quarterbacks makes him a great fit for a hybrid 3-4 defense like the one the Seahawks expect to roll out.
David Ojabo
If not for a torn Achilles suffered in his pro day workout, Ojabo likely would have been selected in the first 10 picks on Thursday night after breaking out with 11.0 sacks for Michigan as a junior. Instead, the blue chip talent could be worth a second round selection as a redshirt stowaway for the Seahawks in 2023 due to his immense physical traits and pass rushing potential.
Logan Hall
A bit of a late bloomer after being stuck behind the likes of 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner, Hall cut it loose as a senior for Houston, busting out with career-bests in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (13). Capable of playing defensive end or outside linebacker with a versatile skill set at 270-plus pounds, his exciting mix of athleticism and physical traits give him a chance to be a far better pro than college player with scheme flexibility and he would be a fun addition to Seattle's 3-4 front.
Linebackers
Nakobe Dean
Despite being only 229 pounds, Dean was one of college football's most productive linebackers in the middle of Georgia's stacked defense, posting 73 tackles, 6.0 sacks, and a pair of interceptions. He's an explosive athlete with sideline-to-sideline speed who can be a lethal blitzer chasing down quarterbacks and excels in coverage against running backs and tight ends. His lack of size could deter Seattle from picking him, but he checks off all of the other boxes they look for at linebacker.
Chad Muma
One of the more well-rounded defenders in this year's draft, Muma offers a blend of physicality, speed, quickness, and high football IQ. He could be arguably the best wrap up tackler among the linebackers in this class and finishes off tackles with authority. While he will need to polish his coverage skills and isn't the most explosive athlete in his position group, he would be an intriguing potential upgrade over Cody Barton at middle linebacker for Seattle.
Channing Tindall
A fluid athlete at 230 pounds, Tindall's 4.47 40-yard dash speed plays on the field as a run defender, blitzer, and in coverage. Though aided by a fantastic defensive front that kept him clean, he showed a penchant for making plays against the run sideline-to-sideline and was extremely efficient on his blitzing opportunities to produce nearly half a dozen sacks. His size may create issues getting off blocks at times at the next level, but one of the draft's fastest rising prospects would be a perfect replacement for Bobby Wagner in Seattle.
Troy Andersen
Starring at the FCS level for Montana State, Andersen burst onto the scene initially as a running back for the Bobcats before transitioning to linebacker. At 6-foot-3, 243 pounds, he ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and posted a 36-inch vertical at the combine. Those explosive traits can be seen on film when he flies to the line of scrimmage to ambush running backs, pursue quarterbacks as a blitzer, and chase down opponents. Oozing with athleticism, he's as high of a ceiling prospect as you'll find at the linebacker position in this class and could be a great day two fit for Seattle.
Brandon Smith
In terms of measurables, Smith looks the part of an NFL strongside linebacker at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms. But his best snaps at Penn State came in the weakside linebacker role where he could use his excellent speed to pursue ball carriers sideline-to-sideline and drop back into man coverage. If he can fully harness his athletic tools on the field, he has the upside to be a long-term starter alongside Jordyn Brooks in the middle of Seattle's defense.
Cornerbacks
Tariq Woolen
On film, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Woolen remains raw and unpolished due to his limited experience at cornerback and his technique needs much refinement. But in terms of size and traits, there may not be a more enticing prospect in this class, as he's a phenomenal athlete who smoothly translates in and out of breaks and has shown flashes of being a capable ball hawk when properly positioned. There's major boom or bust potential here, but with adequate coaching in Seattle, his ceiling is in outer space.
Andrew Booth Jr.
One of the surprise omissions from the first round after a stellar career at Clemson, Booth has excellent ball skills coupled with decent size/length at 6-foot tall with 31 1/2-inch arms. A willing tackler against the run game, he's at his best when playing press zone coverage and may struggle a bit adapting to playing more man coverage at the next level. He's a twitchy athlete with intriguing football skills, however, so he may be well worth a day two investment for the Seahawks as a potential day one starter.
Kyler Gordon
Bringing a little bit of everything to the table in terms of athleticism and size, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound Gordon plays a physical brand of football on the outside in press coverage and has the quickness and speed to excel manned up as well. Capable of delivering big hits as a tackler, he's a plus-run defender for his position and flies to the football with a safety's mindset. While he needs to play with greater anticipation and trust his eyes to increase his ball production, he has the tools to be a quality starting cornerback in the NFL for a long time.
Roger McCreary
From a size perspective, McCreary's 28 7/8-inch arms could be an issue given his strengths and preferred playing style. He's at his best when he can bully receivers in press coverage and impact their releases off the snap, which may be tough to do against bigger NFL receivers. But he was extremely productive at Auburn, racking up 130 tackles, six interceptions, 29 passes defensed, and a defensive touchdown in three seasons. He's a feisty defender who could carve out a starting role in Seattle either on the outside or in the slot.
Cam Britt-Taylor
A second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2021, Taylor-Britt has a penchant for getting his hands on the football and finished his career at Nebraska with five interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 21 passes defensed. While he measured in smaller than expected at 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, he plays bigger than his size when thrust into jump ball situations and has the athleticism to become a quality man cover corner. If he can clean up his shoddy tackling skills, he has the traits and skills to push for playing time early with the Seahawks.