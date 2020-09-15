Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Buy Low on Chris Carson Heading Into Tough Week 2 Matchup

The Seahawks "Let Russ Cook" on Sunday and from a fantasy football perspective, it was a glorious thing. Russell Wilson finished the game 31 for 35 with 322 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Lockett snagged eight passes for 92 yards. DK Metcalf grabbed four balls for 95 yards and a touchdown. And Chris Carson snagged two passing touchdowns himself, saving his day after mediocre production in the run game.

Speaking of Carson and the rushing attack, let's talk about it. Many fantasy players spent third-round picks on the star back for what looked like a potentially juicy matchup against the Falcons defense. But Carson's touches and overall production took a bit hit, as he only toted the ball six times and while he reeled in six passes, 12 touches aren't something fantasy owners had in mind during drafts in August.

Heck, even Carlos Hyde got seven carries and got Seattle's only goal line carry in the game. With a Week 1 performance that featured a pass-heavy offense and a notable presence from Hyde, eyebrows are being raised by Carson's owners everywhere. Which means now is the time to pounce.

The Seahawks aren't going to abandon the run. Will they let Wilson throw more? Maybe. But does anyone really believe that a team coached by Pete Carroll is only going to run the ball 20 times a game? Of course not. While Hyde is going to cut into his workload all season, Carson is going to be heavily involved in the passing game, a skill he's greatly improved every year he's been in the league.

Forget the numbers for a moment and think about what you saw on Sunday. Did Carson look slow? Not as quick? Did the cuts look slower? Did he not run with his normal physical style? Truth be told, Carson looked like the same player he did last year. The game plan was a factor. So was the Seahawks desire to keep Carson upright all season. And handing him a full workload in his first game back from a cracked hip was probably never in the cards.

It's also worth noting that Carson missed large portions of training camp dealing with family emergencies. Isn't it more likely that the Seahawks wanted to run the ball more, but the Falcons secondary couldn't stop the passing game, then it would be that Carroll has completely changed his identity in one offseason? You probably already know the answer to that question.

So if you don't own Carson, find the owner who does and start a dialogue. Talking doesn't cost you anything, but missing this opportunity to buy low might heading into Week 2.

Start 'Em

This week presents a difficult matchup for the Seahawks. The Patriots are going to make your life difficult. Regardless of the talent gap they may face after all the opt-outs, Bill Belichick is going to scheme his way to a solid performance and he still has the pieces to make it work. The passing game will not have as easy a time against the Patriots secondary as it did against the Falcons.

All that being said, you're starting Russell Wilson. It's highly unlikely you have a better option. Even if DFS, Wilson is being devalued thanks to the tough matchup. But remember, Wilson actually plays quite well against the Patriots. Against Belichick in the regular season, Wilson has an impressive 64 percent completion percentage, a 128.5 passer rating, six touchdowns to no interceptions, and averages 10.2 yards per attempt.

In the past, the Patriots have focused on keeping Wilson in the pocket and he has made them pay. New England loves to try and force its opponent to play left-handed, to take away their biggest strength. Can they do it to Wilson? So far, the answer has been no, and the way he spread the ball around last week, it's going to be a tall task slowing him down again in this matchup.

Greg Olsen continues to be a favorite of mine in a daily format. The veteran tight end caught a touchdown pass on Sunday and was a safety blanket for Wilson, a trend that may continue with New England's plus defensive backfield.

Sit 'Em

I'm pretty tempted to say start the Seahawks defense against the Patriots. They have very few receiving weapons and despite an underwhelming performance Week 1 against an elite passing offense, Jamal Adams and the secondary should be able to suffocate the New England passing game.

But remember what I said about the Patriots wanting to make their opponents play left-handed? The same goes for defense. While the pass defense was the headline from Sunday, the run defense wasn't great either and the Patriots boast a deep running back stable and the best quarterback battering ram in NFL history. Expect a heavy dose of Sony Michel, Cam Newton, Rex Burkhead, and James White on Sunday night.

The Patriots aren't likely to put the ball in harm's way and while the Seahawks pass rush was adequate on Sunday, the Patriots' ground heavy attack will not give Seattle many opportunities to collect sacks.

There feels like a high floor on Seattle's defense, as it's unlikely Cam Newton and the aeriel attack of New England is going to lay 28 points points on the board, but the ceiling just isn't worth the risk. Find a different streaming option if you can.

In addition, though you may not have better options than Carson, DK Metcalf, or Tyler Lockett, if you think you might, it's not the worst idea to consider those options. We don't know who Stephon Gilmore will be shadowing (if anybody), making this matchup potentially scary for Seattle's top targets.