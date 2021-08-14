Can Darrell Taylor Cover?

Darrell Taylor, a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2020, is finally going to play in 2021. Thought of as a pass rusher, Taylor will be playing the SAM linebacker spot for Seattle this fall. This strong-side role also requires pass coverage ability. Matty F. Brown breaks down what Seattle will expect from Taylor and also looks at the 23-year old's valuable college experience.

The Darrell Taylor-Seahawks hype train is hurtling towards the 2021 season. After Seattle drafted Taylor with pick No. 48 in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Tennessee product did not a play a down of his rookie season. Thankfully, Taylor is now recovered from his fractured right tibia and multiple Seahawks have already described him as "explosive" in camp. Seattle viewed Taylor as the No. 1 pass rusher on its board in last year's draft.

However, the Seahawks have now decided to place the 24-year-old at the SAM linebacker spot in their defensive scheme. While this strong-side spot is a rush linebacker, the role also requires pass coverage elements. Taylor weighed 267 pounds at the 2020 NFL combine and concerns over his ability to cover are therefore natural.

My latest video looks at what the Seahawks will ask of Taylor in coverage before looking at some promising college experience that Taylor can lean on. TL; DW: It will all be okay!