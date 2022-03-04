Skip to main content
Player(s)
Channing Tindall
Team(s)
Seattle Seahawks, Georgia Bulldogs

Channing Tindall: The Bobby Wagner Succession Plan For Seahawks?

With Channing Tindall set to tear up combine testing on Saturday, Matty F. Brown dissects his performance at the Senior Bowl. Could the speedy Georgia linebacker be the Seahawks' succession plan for Bobby Wagner this offseason?

Georgia's Channing Tindall brings rare speed to the linebacker position, which all NFL draft scouts saw at the 2022 Senior Bowl—including the Seahawks.

Yes, the athleticism was obvious. Yet the Georgia product also showed his sideline-to-sideline range is about more than just raw burst or pace. His instincts for the position popped, too.

Brown then takes a look at the linebacker's ability to deal with blocks given Tindall's smaller size, before finishing with the blitzing and man coverage he showed.

Throughout the video, Tindall's draft projection, plus his potential fit on the 2022 Seahawks, is factored into the evaluation. After all, as Brown explains, Seattle has a sneaky need at off-ball linebacker.

Bobby Wagner is scheduled to make a lot of money in 2022, but the Seahawks can save the majority of it by outright cutting him or restructuring his current deal.

It seems sacrilegious to advocate for Wagner leaving Seattle, yet the franchise MIKE turns 32 years old in June and showed visible signs of athletic decline last season that impacted his level of play.

This may prove to be a sad reality of NFL football, especially after Carroll's combine comments indicated the price must be right for a Wagner return.

Behind Wagner is Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven. Both of their contracts expire next offseason as well. Barton has suffered from a lack of consistency, although he does look far better in an off-ball role. Burr-Kirven, meanwhile, outplayed Barton in the 2021 preseason but then suffered a knee injury in the last exhibition game.

Read More

Tindall's game is very Seahawk-y and would fill this Seattle requirement as a high ceiling WILL available in the day two or even day three range:

Channing TindallSeattle SeahawksGeorgia Bulldogs

USATSI_16782283
GM Report

Channing Tindall: The Bobby Wagner Succession Plan For Seahawks?

By Matty F. Brown39 seconds ago
USATSI_13098204
GM Report

Examining Seahawks' Biggest Draft Needs at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

By Corbin K. Smith10 hours ago
USATSI_17104158
GM Report

Seahawks 2022 Combine Confidential: Running Backs

By Corbin K. Smith16 hours ago
USATSI_17483540
GM Report

John Schneider: Better Fortune, Young Nucleus Create Optimism About Seahawks' Future

By Corbin K. Smith20 hours ago
USATSI_16699723
GM Report

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: NFC South

By Ty Dane Gonzalez22 hours ago
USATSI_17375895
GM Report

Seahawks 2022 Combine Confidential: Tight Ends

By Corbin K. SmithMar 3, 2022
Pete Carroll chats with Quandre Diggs
Seahawks News

Pete Carroll: Two 'Huge' Weeks Await For Seahawks Heading Into Free Agency

By Corbin K. SmithMar 2, 2022
USATSI_12879128
Seahawks News

Seahawks Have Fielded Calls On Russell Wilson, 'Not Shopping the Quarterback'

By Corbin K. SmithMar 2, 2022