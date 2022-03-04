Channing Tindall: The Bobby Wagner Succession Plan For Seahawks?

With Channing Tindall set to tear up combine testing on Saturday, Matty F. Brown dissects his performance at the Senior Bowl. Could the speedy Georgia linebacker be the Seahawks' succession plan for Bobby Wagner this offseason?

Georgia's Channing Tindall brings rare speed to the linebacker position, which all NFL draft scouts saw at the 2022 Senior Bowl—including the Seahawks.

Yes, the athleticism was obvious. Yet the Georgia product also showed his sideline-to-sideline range is about more than just raw burst or pace. His instincts for the position popped, too.



Brown then takes a look at the linebacker's ability to deal with blocks given Tindall's smaller size, before finishing with the blitzing and man coverage he showed.



Throughout the video, Tindall's draft projection, plus his potential fit on the 2022 Seahawks, is factored into the evaluation. After all, as Brown explains, Seattle has a sneaky need at off-ball linebacker.



Bobby Wagner is scheduled to make a lot of money in 2022, but the Seahawks can save the majority of it by outright cutting him or restructuring his current deal.



It seems sacrilegious to advocate for Wagner leaving Seattle, yet the franchise MIKE turns 32 years old in June and showed visible signs of athletic decline last season that impacted his level of play.



This may prove to be a sad reality of NFL football, especially after Carroll's combine comments indicated the price must be right for a Wagner return.



Behind Wagner is Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven. Both of their contracts expire next offseason as well. Barton has suffered from a lack of consistency, although he does look far better in an off-ball role. Burr-Kirven, meanwhile, outplayed Barton in the 2021 preseason but then suffered a knee injury in the last exhibition game.

Tindall's game is very Seahawk-y and would fill this Seattle requirement as a high ceiling WILL available in the day two or even day three range: