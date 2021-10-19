Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks 23-20 Overtime Loss to Steelers

Though Seattle made an admirable comeback to erase a 14-point halftime deficit, Pete Carroll's squad wasn't able to make enough plays down the stretch to escape Pittsburgh with a prime time road victory. Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez take one last look at Sunday's defeat and discuss what's ahead for the Seahawks.

Playing without star quarterback Russell Wilson under center for the first time in a decade, the Geno Smith-led Seahawks nearly pulled off a stunning comeback against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. But despite erasing a 14-point halftime deficit, they came up a few plays short in a 23-20 overtime defeat at Heinz Field, falling to 2-4 on the season.

Watch the video above as Seahawk Maven's Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down what transpired in the Steel City and what the latest loss means for Seattle's dwindling playoff chances moving forward.