Closing Thoughts: Seahawks Own Worst Enemy in Dramatic Loss to 49ers

The NFL schedule makers certainly got this one right.

As soon as the league’s schedule was released back in April, everyone circled this Week 17 matchup between Seattle and San Francisco as one that could very well decide the NFC West divisional race.

But placing this game at the end of the schedule was merely the first step in creating one of the most dramatic and impactful game endings witnessed this year. Flexing the game into the final Sunday Night Football spot ensured it would have all the eyes of the nation on it and the teams took it from there - all the way down to the final inch of the football field and the last second on the clock.

For the second time in six weeks, the Seahawks waged an epic and entertaining battle against their chief rival, but in the end,the 49ers escaped with a five-point win and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

So instead of staying home and hosting Minnesota next week in the playoffs wild card round, Seattle will hit the road to face the Eagles in Philadelphia for the second time in six weeks.

Many Seahawk fans are expressing heartbreak this morning, shaken by the experience of once again having to watch their team come up less than a yard short in such an important game, in their own house no less, against their most hated rival. Some are even calling it one of the hardest losses they’ve ever had to deal with.

Personally, I just don’t see it.

This is about what I expected from this team. Given all the key injuries the Seahawks have suffered just as they were rolling and peaking heading into the seasons final weeks, I knew they were undermanned and it would be a tall task to defeat a talented and motivated 49ers team, even at home. A lackluster first half from the offense only confirmed my suspicions - trying to compete against one of the league’s best defensive fronts minus their best left tackle and top three running backs was simply too much to ask.

But I also expected what I saw in the second half, because this team, with this quarterback, led by this coach, just doesn’t quit. Adjustments were made, the pass protection improved, and Russell Wilson started doing his thing (even though his thing is starting to look a lot different than in the past, more on that later). A potential blowout loss turned into a spirited comeback and eventually a heart-stopping dramatic ending. I actually came away from last night’s result encouraged in some ways. Maybe the offense found something and the new lineup was starting to click. Perhaps they can carry that into the playoffs.

But at the same time, there were still some of the same, nagging questions and concerns I have about this squad, and how they’re managed on game day. Some of these were only amplified by the magnitude of the moment on Sunday night.

As it often does here in my Closing Thoughts column, this calls for bullet points!

Some of the same problems that have plagued the offense all year reared their ugly head again, namely play-clock management and early rhythm. Why does Wilson consistently allow the play clock to run down nearly all the way to :00 on seemingly every play, especially in key moments? Doesn’t this provide a massive advantage to the defense, as they’re able to time their rush? It’s extremely frustrating to watch.

For all the talk about the non-pass interference call on Wilson’s pass attempt to Jacob Hollister on third down, the real story of the final play sequence was the delay of game penalty just prior to that. It moved the Seahawks back to the six-yard line and completely altered the situation. Instead of having the luxury of being able to try pounding the ball in from the one with Marshawn Lynch to secure the win, they were forced to throw it. It’s happened before and there’s simply no excuse for it. Carroll is constantly preaching as one of his core Win Forever values to “do it better than we’ve ever done it before.” Yet he keeps repeating some of the same mistakes in crucial moments and at the end of games. In this case, it was very likely the key to defeat.

The pass rush was once again a non-factor. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garropolo was only sacked twice and hurried two other times. Jadeveon Clowney is clearly not at full strength due to the core injury he’s playing through, and Ziggy Ansah and Jarran Reed were invisible. Big decisions face the Seahawks this offseason with all three of those players set to be unrestricted free agents. Clowney has a built-in excuse with the injury, but Ansah’s best days are clearly behind him and there are questions about Reed’s ability to be a difference-maker in the middle. To say this position group needs to be an offseason priority is an understatement.

The running game was fairly effective, given the state of the position group. While it was fun seeing Lynch score a touchdown, and at times he looked just like his old self while managing 34 yards on 12 carries, it was rookie Travis Homer who led the way. The sixth-round pick averaged 6.2 yards on his 10 carries and added five receptions as well. He should have earned the trust of coaches and will likely be the lead back once again in Philly.

Wilson is clearly a different player than the one we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. His first-step quickness and long speed have seemingly vanished overnight, and it appears to me that it’s getting into his head. On a number of occasions last night, it looked like he wanted to take off running only to hesitate. Does he now doubt his ability to beat his defender and gain meaningful yardage? Running isn’t going to be a big part of his game anymore, and moving forward, the Seahawks need to place a great emphasis on building an offensive line capable of protecting him better. Simply piecing together a good run-blocking unit and hoping Wilson can work his magic when protection breaks down isn’t going to work anymore.

For all of the frustrations taken away from Sunday’s loss, there are still reasons to believe this Seahawks team is capable of a deep playoff run. First up is an injury-riddled, nine-win Eagles team that they beat 17-9 just six weeks ago, and then a possible rematch against the 49ers waiting for them after that.

Doesn’t it seem only fitting that these two rivals, who have authored two of the most entertaining and thrilling games of the 2019 NFL season, write a third and final chapter together in two weeks?

If you’re a regular reader of this weekly column then you should know my stance on this by now - this Seahawks team is a unique animal. Injuries and maddening coaching decisions notwithstanding, they are just as capable of beating the league’s best as they are of laying an egg against the worst. No matter if you’re a cynic or an optimist, they can prove you right.

Sit back and enjoy the ride for however long it lasts. Major questions about the direction of this team lie ahead but those are questions for the offseason, an offseason fans hope doesn't begin for another six weeks.